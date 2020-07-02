'The Young and the Restless' Delays Return to Production

The Bold and the Beautiful has already resumed production, and CBS' other soap may be the next to follow — just not as soon as we thought.

The Young and the Restless had originally planned to return to filming on Monday, July 6, but due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in California, that plan has changed. Production has been pushed to the following week (July 13), Deadline reports.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to work," Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) told TV Insider when chatting about his Daytime Emmy win (for Outstanding Supporting Actor). "I've been memorizing things just to get back into practice."

If Y&R does begin filming as planned, it will likely be the second soap to return to production. NBC's General Hospital could start shooting again in the middle of the month as well (depending on what's going on in Los Angeles). Days of Our Lives has yet to plan a return date, but it's also the only soap that has enough new episodes to take them into the fall.

CBS has been airing reruns via theme weeks for The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful since April, when the network ran out of original episodes.

The Young and the Restless, the most-watched daytime drama for 31 consecutive years, was renewed for four more seasons in January and just won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Drama. It follows the lives of Genoa City's residents.

