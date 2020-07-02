Relive the Franchise's Firsts on 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever!' (VIDEO)

Ready to go back to when it all first started?

The television phenomenon that has become Bachelor Nation premiered 18 years ago, and now it's time to go back to the beginning. The summer event series remembers the first Bachelor (Alex Michel), the first Bachelorette (Trista Sutter, who was one of the final three women in Alex's season) and so many other firsts in the July 6 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the promo.

Remember the first limo arrival, the first rose ceremony, first kisses, first ambulance, and so much more, including, of course, the first proposal. Plus, see who's returning to tell all. Watch the video above.

Chris Harrison takes viewers back to some of the most memorable moments in franchise history in the summer series. In Monday's episode, he'll check in with LaNease (the first kiss in the franchise's history), Rhonda (whose anxiety attack after not getting a rose led to Chris' "most dramatic rose ceremony" line), Shannon (who rejected an invitation to the fantasy suite), and Amanda (whom Alex chose) from Alex's season. Will he appear?

Chris will also catch up on Trista and Ryan's (whose proposal was a first) love story, as well as Charlie (who was the other final man — would he have proposed?), and a surprise guest from her season.

Other guests for this episode include Colton Underwood's Bachelor final choice (and recent ex) Cassie Randolph and Bachelor Nation faves and Paradise alums Demi Burnett and Nicole Lopez-Alvar looking back at the franchise's biggest fashion faux pas.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC