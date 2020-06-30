Carl Reiner Dies at 98: Rob Reiner, Alan Alda & More Pay Tribute

An icon has died.

Comedian Carl Reiner died at the age of 98 on Monday, June 29 from natural causes, Variety reports. His wife, Estelle, passed away in 2008. He is survived by his children, fellow filmmaker Rob Reiner, Sylvia Anne Reiner, and Lucas Reiner.

"Last night my dad passed away," Rob wrote on Twitter. "As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light."

Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2020

The writer, producer, actor, and director recently celebrated close friend and fellow entertainment icon Mel Brooks' 94th birthday, as shown in photos posted by the latter's manager, George Shapiro. The comedians were also supporting Black Lives Matter, as seen on their shirts. (Reiner's comedy work with Brooks started while working with comedian Sid Caesar.)

MY HEROS CARL REINER ANNIE REINER & MEL BROOKS pic.twitter.com/yimJbwoqCU — George Shapiro (@georgeshapiro) June 28, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MEL BROOKS, 94 & LOVING LIFE pic.twitter.com/jOBLDBC61k — George Shapiro (@georgeshapiro) June 28, 2020

Reiner created The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1966), and appeared in multiple episodes of the classic sitcom as Alan Brady. He also has 100 film and TV acting credits, most recently including Two and a Half Men, Hot in Cleveland, Bob's Burgers, American Dad, and Family Guy. He won nine Primetime Emmys, as an actor on Caesar's Hour and Mad About You, and for writing and producing The Dick Van Dyke Show.

Reiner was among the comedians celebrated at The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television's Comedy Legends in November 2019, receiving the Paley Honors Award for his enduring impact on television comedy.

See how Hollywood is paying tribute to the comedy legend below.

Condolences to the family of Carl Reiner. From the writers room of Sid Caesar to recreating those times for the Dick Van Dyke show, Carl was a master at his craft. I knew him only peripherally but it was a pleasure to have known him.😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 30, 2020

My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/QWyNOYILhW — Alan Alda (@alanalda) June 30, 2020

We lost a person who gave us great times-countless laughs. He was brilliant. And kind. I met him only once but will never forget his gentle thoughtfulness. He was with us through good times and hard times. Thank you Carl Reiner. His memory will be a blessing. . https://t.co/hbfPrO0eRe — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 30, 2020

As if 2020 weren’t cruel enough. Goodbye to one of the greatest comedic minds of all time. Thank you for always making us laugh and for always giving us joy. My deepest condolences go out to the entire Reiner family. RIP #CarlReiner pic.twitter.com/IeJ3RkG2vS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 30, 2020

The brilliant and hilarious Carl Reiner hosted the Director’s Guild awards for decades before his health forced him to take the night off. They asked me to sub in for him. Here’s the letter he sent me:#RIPCarlReiner https://t.co/dkvtzXtKfA pic.twitter.com/eUy2E9b0B0 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) June 30, 2020

So sad to hear about @carlreiner Not only did he make my favorite TV& movies (see:Where’s Poppa) but his humanity was beyond compare. His heart was so full of love. Never left his house empty handed- book, space pen, Swiss Army knife. RIP to a man that embodies the word mensch pic.twitter.com/mazBmwznkX — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 30, 2020

RIP #Carl Reiner - A brilliant comedy talent w/heart & intellect whether writing, directing, producing or performing. Try estimating how many times in your life this fella’s work made you laugh. I count well over 3k for me & growing. Thank you, Carl. https://t.co/95dleAFveQ — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner was comedy genius. Often that genius made other funny people even funnier. But give him a stage and he could spin laughter out of any moment. I watched him do it time and again. His contributions to comedy are eternal. And a lovely man, as well. #ripCarlReiner — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 30, 2020

Thanks for the near century of your life and gifts, Carl Reiner. Your heart, your humor, your spirit will live on in all of us. The stars are twinkling just a bit more merrily today with you there to entertain the heavens. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner was a legend. Writer, director, actor, innovator. He helped shape so much in comedy. If you have time today put “Mel brooks and Carl Reiner” into youtube and enjoy two of the funniest humans making each other laugh for over 50 years.https://t.co/Owxx5Vgwq4 — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) June 30, 2020

The great #CarlReiner has gone to that Show of Shows in the sky. I worked with him, loved him, and consider myself one of the luckiest people in the world to have once attended lunch with his hilarious, guarrulous gang... — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 30, 2020