Carl Reiner Dies at 98: Rob Reiner, Alan Alda & More Pay Tribute

Meredith Jacobs
Carl Reiner Good Heavens Comedian Dies
An icon has died.

Comedian Carl Reiner died at the age of 98 on Monday, June 29 from natural causes, Variety reports. His wife, Estelle, passed away in 2008. He is survived by his children, fellow filmmaker Rob Reiner, Sylvia Anne Reiner, and Lucas Reiner.

"Last night my dad passed away," Rob wrote on Twitter. "As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light."

The writer, producer, actor, and director recently celebrated close friend and fellow entertainment icon Mel Brooks' 94th birthday, as shown in photos posted by the latter's manager, George Shapiro. The comedians were also supporting Black Lives Matter, as seen on their shirts. (Reiner's comedy work with Brooks started while working with comedian Sid Caesar.)

Reiner created The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1966), and appeared in multiple episodes of the classic sitcom as Alan Brady. He also has 100 film and TV acting credits, most recently including Two and a Half MenHot in ClevelandBob's BurgersAmerican Dad, and Family Guy. He won nine Primetime Emmys, as an actor on Caesar's Hour and Mad About You, and for writing and producing The Dick Van Dyke Show.

Reiner was among the comedians celebrated at The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television's Comedy Legends in November 2019, receiving the Paley Honors Award for his enduring impact on television comedy.

See how Hollywood is paying tribute to the comedy legend below.