Where to Watch the Best of Carl Reiner on TV & Streaming

It's never easy to say goodbye to the stars we've come to love over the years, and Carl Reiner is no exception.

For decades, viewers have welcomed the comedian, actor, writer, and director into their homes for plenty of laughs. His legacy will live on in the works he left behind, including indomitable sitcom he's best known for creating — The Dick Van Dyke Show.

Whether you enjoyed his many TV guest roles over the years or like looking back on his hilarious onscreen antics, we're rounding up ways to watch the best of Carl Reiner. Below, see the list of series and episodes which are readily available to stream with the click of a few buttons, as well as episodes and marathons that will be airing on TV in the coming days.

The Dick Van Dyke Show

Streaming now via Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Tubi and Pluto TV

As the creator of this classic series, Reiner showed off his talents both in front of and behind the camera. The sitcom focuses on a TV writer (Van Dyke) and the hilarious situations he deals with at work and at home. Reiner played the role of Alan Brady among other characters throughout the show's run.

Parks and Recreation

Streaming now via Hulu and Netflix

The comedian dropped by Pawnee for some shenanigans in the Season 4 episode, "Campaign Shake-Up," in which he portrayed Ned Jones, an influential member of the senior population in the Indiana town.

The Bernie Mac Show

Streaming now via Starz and Hulu

Reiner appeared in a few episodes of the Fox comedy as both a neighbor and as himself in the series, which starred his Ocean's Eleven costar Bernie Mac. The episodes Reiner appeared in are "Lock Down," "Mac-Inations," and "Stone Nuts."

King of the Hill

Streaming now via Hulu

Reiner lent his voice to two episodes of the Fox animated comedy, bringing to life Gary Kasner in "The Unbearable Blindness of Laying" and "I Don't Want to Wait..."

Two and a Half Men

Streaming now via Fubo TV, Philo and YouTube TV

The sitcom vet appeared in four installments of Chuck Lorre's sitcom Two and a Half Men, guesting as Marty Pepper from 2009 through 2014 .The episodes featuring Reiner were "Warning, It's Dirty," "Ow, Ow, Don't Stop," "I Think I Banged Lucille Ball" and "Bite Me, Supreme Court."

Hot in Cleveland

Streaming now via Amazon Prime Video (with the Comedy Central add-on)

The former TV Land series included eight appearances by Reiner throughout the comedy's run from 2010 to 2014. Reiner was a perfect fit with the cast which included Betty White, Wendie Malick, Jane Leeves, and Valerie Bertinelli.

Marathons

DECADES Remembers Carl Reiner (Decades)

Friday, July 10

9pm ET – The Dick Cavett Show feat. Carl Reiner

9:30pm ET – The Dick Van Dyke Show "Head of the Family" Pilot Episode

10pm ET – The Dick Van Dyke Show "Coast to Coast Big Mouth"

10:30pm ET – The Dick Van Dyke Show "A Day in the Life of Alan Brady"

Saturday, July 11 at 12p ET - Monday, July 13 at 7a ET

The DECADES Weekend Binge: The Dick Van Dyke Show

MeTV Celebrates Carl Reiner (MeTV)

Sunday, July 5

10:00pm ET/PT - The Dick Van Dyke Show "Coast to Coast Big Mouth"

10:30pm ET/PT- The Dick Van Dyke Show "That's My Boy??"

Sunday, July 12

10:00pm ET/PT- The Dick Van Dyke Show "It May Look Like a Walnut"

10:30pm ET/PT- The Dick Van Dyke Show "The Curious Thing About Women"

Sunday, July 19

10:00pm ET/PT- The Dick Van Dyke Show "Never Bathe on a Saturday"

10:30pm ET/PT- The Dick Van Dyke Show "Where Did I Come From?"

Sunday, July 26

10:00pm ET/PT- The Dick Van Dyke Show "October Eve"

10:30pm ET/PT- The Dick Van Dyke Show "All About Eavesdropping"