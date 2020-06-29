Giancarlo Esposito Hosts 'The Broken and the Bad' Docuseries for AMC (VIDEO)

A new take on the Breaking Bad universe is arriving this July with a little help from franchise star Giancarlo Esposito as AMC prepares to launch the digital docuseries The Broken and the Bad.

Part of a Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul programming slate for the month, The Broken and the Bad is a six-part short-form series debuting Thursday, July 9 on AMC.com. Esposito who is best known as Gus Fring in both shows fills in as host for this title which "turns the camera from the scripted world to the real world."

Announced earlier this month, we have your exclusive first look at The Broken and the Bad with its first trailer (above) and brand new key art (below). Inspired by some of the most memorable characters from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, the show will explore real-world stories and situations that mirror the fictional worlds of both shows.

"The fictional world of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul is built on meth labs, shady cartel dealings, questionable legal practices, con artistry, false identities and even bizarre medical conditions. But what about these themes' real-life counterparts?" Esposito questions in the trailer.

He promises answers to those queries as the teaser continues and with the help of the actor, the docuseries takes a look at the psychology of con artists and hit men, the economics of drug operations and uncovers a town in America where you can live peacefully with electromagnetic sensitivity.

Prepare for new adventures and context within the Breaking Bad universe when this unique digital docuseries launches. Don't miss The Broken and the Bad when it debuts on AMC.com this July.

The Broken and the Bad, Premieres Thursday, July 9, AMC.com