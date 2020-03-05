5 'Breaking Bad' Characters We'd Like to See on 'Better Call Saul'

Better Call Saul's fifth season is well underway, and it has included one of the show's biggest Breaking Bad crossovers since Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) joined the cast in Season 3.

Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) and partner Steve Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada) rose from their graves for a special storyline set before their tragic Breaking Bad fates. While the series included two Bad characters from the very start with regulars Jimmy, a.k.a. Saul (Bob Odenkirk), and Mike (Jonathan Banks), it's been a fun treat for fans along the way to encounter familiar faces.

No matter how big or small the role, cameos from characters like Tuco (Raymond Cruz) and Gale (David Costabile) spark pure delight to diehard fans. Below, we're rounding up a few Breaking Bad characters we'd like to see in the show and possible reasoning for their appearances.

Emilio (John Koyama)

Starting out small, it would make perfect sense for Emilio — Krazy-8's (Max Arcineiga) cousin — to make an appearance. Apart from his associations with the cartel member who is currently behind bars in Saul, Emilio was also Jesse Pinkman's (Aaron Paul) cooking partner when we are first introduced to the character. Despite his death in Bad, which included disintegration in a bathtub, Emilio's presence was felt as the series continued when Jesse mentions that Saul represented the cook many times in the past. So, how could Emilio not appear sometime before Better Call Saul is through? We have no idea.

Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul)

The phrase "guilt by association" comes to mind when it comes to the opportunity for a possible Jesse Pinkman cameo. Considering his connection with Emilio and that character's affiliation with Saul, it's likely that if Emilio were to in fact appear, Jesse wouldn't be far behind. Either way, it's almost guaranteed that Paul will reprise his role, as will Bryan Cranston as Walter White. Bad creator Vince Gilligan said during a 2018 reunion panel at San Diego Comic-Con that "we'd be sorely remiss if these characters didn't appear on the show before it ended."

Walter White (Bryan Cranston)

Much like the mention above, it's likely that Cranston will reprise his role once more as Heisenberg before Saul is through. With one more season following the current fifth, it's likely that time will catch up to the point where Saul meets Jesse and Walt, leading to the cameo fans have been waiting for since the spinoff debuted in 2015. One thing that fans know from the universe is that patience typically pays off. We're counting on it here as well.

Marie Schrader (Betsy Brandt)

Sure, Marie's not the most likable character — in fact, many fans love to dislike her — but it would certainly provide a few laughs to see the purple-donning wife of DEA Agent Hank Schrader return. Considering Hank's appearance in Season 5, it is possible if he were to return that Marie may be attached in some way, whether its visiting him at the office or some quick banter at their house before he heads to work.

Skinny Pete (Charles Baker)

While he and Badger (Matt Jones) may be a package deal, Jesse's friend broke hearts with his El Camino performance. It would be nice to see him chilling with Pinkman once more under more carefree circumstances. Perhaps he was also associated with Emilio prior to his death? Either way, his presence (along with Badger's) wouldn't be far-fetched.

