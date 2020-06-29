'Britannia' Is Coming to Epix for U.S. Viewers

U.S. viewers will soon be able to watch the fantasy adventure drama Britannia.

Epix announced that the first season will debut on Sunday, August 2, with the second immediately following beginning on Sunday, October 4 at 9/8c. The network will be the exclusive U.S. home for Seasons 2 and 3 (currently in production). (Amazon streamed Season 1.)

Described as a "genre-bending, psychedelic tale of clashing faith systems, torn apart families, mystic men, powerful women, all told with humor, heart and violence," Britannia is set in 43 A.D. Season 1 follows Kerra (Kelly Reilly), as the daughter of the King of Cantii (Ian McDiarmid) reluctantly rises to power and she and Queen Atedia (Zoë Wanamaker) must put their differences aside during the Roman invasion of Britain.

Rogue Druid Divis (Nikolaj Lie Kaas) was the only one to foresee the Roman invasion and teams up with a 12-year-old Cantii girl, Cait (Eleanor Worthington-Cox) to defeat Rome. General Aulus Plautius (David Morrissey) leads the Romans and is determined to succeed where Julius Caesar failed by conquering Britannia.

"Jez Butterworth and the teams at Vertigo Films, Neal Street Productions and Sky Studios have created a bold, epic series with a unique spin on the fantasy-adventure genre," Michael Wright, President, EPIX, said in a statement. "Britannia is truly cinematic television — a perfect addition to the EPIX lineup — and we're thrilled to give this series its new home."

"Audiences around the world love Britannia and now US fans will be able to watch the latest season exclusively on EPIX," Jane Millichip, Chief Commercial Officer Sky Studios, added. "The support for the show from Michael Wright and the EPIX team has been tremendous, and their commitment to all three seasons is great news for fans of the franchise."

Britannia is a Sky Original for Sky in the United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany. It was created by Jez Butterworth, Tom Butterworth, and James Richardson. Jez and Tom serve as executive producers and wrote Season 2 with John-Henry Butterworth. Joining them as EPs are James Richardson, Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, and Nicolas Brown, with Rupert Ryle-Hodges as producer. Gabriel Silver is an executive producer on Season 3.

Britannia, U.S. Premiere, Sunday, August 2, Epix