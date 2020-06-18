Excalibur Chooses a Queen: Find Out When Netflix's 'Cursed' Premieres (VIDEO)

This isn't the Arthurian legend you've been told.

Netflix's Cursed, based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name from Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller, reimagines the tale through the eyes of Nimue (Katherine Langford), who is destined to become the powerful and tragic Lady of the Lake. But in this version, she's the one who wields the power—specifically, the ancient sword Excalibur, as revealed in the new teaser. The streamer also announced that all 10 episodes will drop on Friday, July 17.

The Red Paladins attacked her people while they slept, Nimue reveals in the video below, "to cleanse the world of our kind. Because we're different. Because magic runs through us. Because we have what they want." But just because legend says that the sword "belongs to the one true king" doesn't mean it does...

Cursed follows Nimue after her mother's death. With the humble mercenary Arthur (Devon Terrell) as her unexpected partner, she sets out to find Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård) and deliver an ancient sword. She becomes a symbol of courage and rebellion against the Red Paladins and their complicit King Uther Pendragon (Sebastian Armesto).

The series also stars Daniel Sharman (Weeping Monk), Matt Stokoe (Gawain), Lily Newmark (Pym), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Igraine), Emily Coates (Sister Iris), Billy Jenkins (Squirrel), Bella Dayne (Red Spear), and Peter Mullan (Father Carden).

Wheeler serves as showrunner and executive produces with Miller and Leila Gerstein. Silenn Thomas is a co-executive producer and Alex Boden a producer.

Cursed, Series Premiere, Friday, July 17, Netflix