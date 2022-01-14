‘Britannia’: What to Expect When Sophie Okonedo Joins for Season 3

Where is the Chosen One?

That’s what every player wants to know in the action-packed third season of Britannia, the period fantasy epic about the Roman Empire’s campaign to conquer Britain. But when we see her again in Season 3, badass magical teen Cait (Eleanor Worthington-Cox), prophesied to save the local Druids and Celts from the Roman warriors, is too busy on the road tricking travelers out of their money and evading capture to worry about her destiny.

Bewitching newcomer Hemple (a wily Sophie Okonedo, above), wife of ruthless general Aulus Plautius (David Morrissey), demands that her husband find Cait. While the search continues, Hemple and her cultish clan, who serve the Earth demon Lokka, engage in both cannibalism and orgies, maintaining the drama’s reputation as strange and twisted.

This season proves anything can happen, including an assassination attempt that will shock fans.

Britannia, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, January 16, 9/8c, Epix