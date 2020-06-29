Is Season 2 of Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' on the Way?

Sacha Baron Cohen may be best known for his roles in Borat or Da Ali G Show, but the comedian who has repeatedly proven himself as a master of disguise most recently took viewers by surprise with his 2018 series Who Is America?.

Consisting of seven episodes, the series saw Cohen embody various characters ranging from Israeli anit-terrorism expert Erran Morad, the super-progressive Dr. Nira Cain-N'Degeocello and far-right conspiracy theorist Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr., among others. In various situations, Cohen interacted with celebrities, political figures and infamous individuals from all sides of the political landscape.

Announced just days before its premiere, the series took viewers by surprise as Cohen's careful undercover work came to light. Among the figures highlighted in the show were Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Dick Cheney, O.J. Simpson, The Bachelor's Corrine Olympios and The Real Housewives of Orange County's Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley.

Looking to elicit reactions from the subjects he featured, Cohen's characters would engage in some peculiar activities, ranging from telling a group of conservative citizens that a mosque was being built in their town to asking Cheney to sign a water-boarding kit.

Despite hinting that he would never put on a second season of the Emmy-nominated program, Cohen was recently caught on camera in disguise at an event for a right wing militia organization amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While it may not be confirmation that Who Is America? will return, the comedian is certainly up to something.

Cohen hired security and a band to infiltrate the event, at which he sang a tune based around the current events, getting the crowd to sing along to the offensive tune. When people started to catch onto Cohen's show, he departed the stage, but that didn't stop his name from trending across the internet over the weekend.

Dressed as a hillbilly, Sasha Baron Cohen infiltrated a rally being held by “The Washington State Three Percenters” - a right wing militia group — and took over the stage. I’m crying...pic.twitter.com/cIydi6kqWh — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 28, 2020

Hopefully, some news about Cohen's recent activity will be made clear, but any confirmation about a second season isn't likely to come until that possible set of episodes is ready to go.

Who Is America?, Season 1, Available now, Showtime