Tuesday TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Tops Night But Hits Season Low
Per usual, NBC's variety competition America's Got Talent grabbed the top spot for Tuesday's primetime broadcast schedule with a 1.2 rating and 8.3 million viewers, despite dropping slightly from last week's performance (1.3 rating, 8.6 million viewers) and ranking as a season low for the popular series.
The last time AGT hit a total viewers number this low, it was August 28, 2019 when a live results show landed 8.0 million viewers. Also, in the 10 p.m. hour, time slot follower World of Dance stayed on track in the 18-49 demo from the previous week and actually rose in total viewers from 4.1 million to 4.2 this week.
The rest of the night was rerun-heavy with CBS's procedurals — NCIS, FBI, and spinoff FBI: Most Wanted — coming in second for their respective time slots.
Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, June 30, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|America’s Got Talent (NBC)
|1.2
|8.3
|NCIS – R (CBS)
|0.4
|5.2
|Modern Family - R (ABC)
|0.4
|2.4
|24 Hours to Hell & Back - R (Fox)
|0.4
|1.3
|DC’s Stargirl (CW)
|0.2
|1.0
|8:30 p.m.
|Modern Family – R (ABC)
|0.3
|1.8
|9 p.m.
|FBI - R (CBS)
|0.4
|4.6
|black-ish - R (ABC)
|0.3
|1.4
|Barry Brewer: Chicago, I’m Home - R (CW)
|0.1
|367,000
|9:30 p.m.
|mixed-ish – R (ABC)
|0.3
|1.3
|10 p.m.
|World of Dance (NBC)
|0.8
|4.2
|FBI: Most Wanted - R (CBS)
|0.4
|3.9
|The Genetic Detective (ABC)
|0.3
|2.3