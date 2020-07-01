Tuesday TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Tops Night But Hits Season Low

Per usual, NBC's variety competition America's Got Talent grabbed the top spot for Tuesday's primetime broadcast schedule with a 1.2 rating and 8.3 million viewers, despite dropping slightly from last week's performance (1.3 rating, 8.6 million viewers) and ranking as a season low for the popular series.

The last time AGT hit a total viewers number this low, it was August 28, 2019 when a live results show landed 8.0 million viewers. Also, in the 10 p.m. hour, time slot follower World of Dance stayed on track in the 18-49 demo from the previous week and actually rose in total viewers from 4.1 million to 4.2 this week.

The rest of the night was rerun-heavy with CBS's procedurals — NCIS, FBI, and spinoff FBI: Most Wanted — coming in second for their respective time slots.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, June 30, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):