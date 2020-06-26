'Council of Dads' Cast Reacts to NBC's Cancellation

The fate of the last NBC freshman show has been decided, making Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist the only one to be returning.

The network canceled Council of Dads after one season, series star Sarah Wayne Callies revealed in an Instagram post before the penultimate episode aired. "Two episodes left. Then the Perrys and Dads are saying goodbye. "I will miss them more than I can say," she wrote, thanking the cast, crew, writers, directors and fans.

"This was so special - I have a new high bar and I'm so proud of the story we are telling," she added. "I'll be here until the end, because canceled or not, I believe in this family and the way they show up for one another."

J. August Richards also shared a farewell message on Instagram. "That's a series wrap ... aka the show has been cancelled," he wrote alongside a GIF of his and Kevin Daniels' characters, Oliver and Peter.

"I want to thank @joanrater and @tvphelan for the willingness to give voice and representation to #gayfamilies, #blacklgbt, #qpoc and the worldwide #lgbtq community by telling the story of Oliver, Peter and Tess Post-Richards," he continued.

"Last year I had the privilege of joining the cast @nbccouncilofdads and over a few months I got to work with and meet some extraordinary actors and storytellers," Daniels wrote alongside a photo of the cast on Instagram. "And although we got the news today that we won't get a chance to make more. I really hope you get a chance to spend some time with us. I love these people and the beautiful stories we go to tell."

"We saved the best for last," executive producer Tony Phelan promised on Twitter.

The NBC drama follows the Perry family after the patriarch Scott (Tom Everett Scott) dies, but not before enlisting his friends to be a Council of Dads once he's gone.

Bluff City Law, Indebted, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Perfect Harmony, and Sunnyside were also canceled after one season on NBC this year.

Council of Dads, Series Finale, Thursday, July 2, 8/7c, NBC