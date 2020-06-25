Hulu Orders Sally Rooney's 'Conversations with Friends' to Series

Ready for more of Sally Rooney's work on Hulu?

The streaming service announced a straight to series order for Conversations with Friends, a half-hour drama based on Rooney's debut novel. It will consist of 12 episodes. (Hulu's adaptation of her Normal People has been a success.)

According to the logline, the series "follows two female Dublin college students forging an unexpected, strange and sexually charged relationship with an older married couple, which results in a complicated pair of love triangles that upends their lives."

"Sally Rooney perfectly and beautifully captures the complicated dynamics of relationships in her stories. After bringing that to life in Normal People to an overwhelmingly positive response, we are honored to do the same with Conversations With Friends," Beatrice Springborn, VP Content, Hulu, said in a statement. "We are excited to continue our creative partnership with Sally, Element Pictures, Lenny and the BBC, which has been a dream collaboration."

Finished #NormalPeople, and craving something special? Well, we're happy to announce that Sally Rooney's "Conversations with Friends" is OFFICIALLY coming to Hulu! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/uTMdFtcB0S — Movement, Not a Moment – #YourAttentionPlease (@hulu) June 25, 2020

"We loved working with Hulu on Normal People — they are an inspiring and very talented team and all of us at Element are delighted to be partnering with them again, alongside our friends at the BBC, on the screen adaptation of Sally Rooney's incredible first novel, Conversations with Friends," executive producer Ed Guiney added.

Normal People's Alice Birch and Lenny Abrahamson are also returning, to write and direct, respectively. Guiney, Andrew Lowe, and Emma Norton for Element Pictures, Rose Garnett and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC, Rooney, and Abrahamson serve as executive producers, with Catherine Magee as series producer.