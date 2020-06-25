'Perry Mason': Chris Chalk Talks Joining the Case as Paul Drake (VIDEO)

Chris Chalk has come a long way from Gotham. In reverse, actually.

After the end of Fox's Batman prequel, the Underground alum went back in time to play one of the wrongfully accused members of the Central Park Five in Ava DuVernay's tremendous 1980s-set When the See Us. And this weekend, he is being introduced in the second episode of HBO's equally high-caliber Depression-era take on Perry Mason in the pivotal role of Paul Drake.

For those of you unaware of what that name means, just wait. And for those of you who do... just wait. Because as we have already seen, this is not your grandparents' Perry Mason.

In the video above, the North Carolina native (who also has a tiny role in the film version of Rent!) opens up about the series and how Paul's world tragically reflects real-life events, 90 years later.

Perry Mason, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO