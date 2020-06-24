'The 100': Clarke's Group Makes a Discovery That Changes Everything in 'Nakara' (RECAP)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The 100 Season 7 episode 6, "Nakara."]

Remember when that river monster in Season 1 was the scariest thing the group had to worry about? In "Nakara" — which is the name of the planet they're on — Clarke (Eliza Taylor), Raven (Lindsey Morgan), Miller (Jarod Joseph), Jordan (Shannon Kook) and Niylah (Jessica Harmon) stumble across a creature that makes the thing that attacked Octavia seem like a hamster... and the quest to find the planet's anomaly stone becomes one of survival.

Meanwhile, on Sanctum, things are somehow still getting worse. One of the prisoners with a grudge against Raven has stolen the guns, and Sheidheda's (JR Bourne) determined to wreak havoc. So it falls to Murphy (Richard Harmon) and Indra (Adina Porter) to keep the peace, however tremulous it might be.

Breaking Out of Bardo

Diyoza (Ivana Millecevic) was held in a very different facility than Octavia, although make no mistake — she was tortured, too. But she managed to break out, with the use of an eyeball procured through bloody means.

She fights her way through a group of soldiers and throws a knife at another… directly into Hope's (Shelby Flanery) helmet. Thankfully she’s not harmed, and mother and daughter share a tearful reunion. Some of the joy evaporates, though, when Team Echo reveals Bellamy's (Bob Morley) dead, because that’s what Echo (Tasya Teles), Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and Gabriel (Chuku Modu) think. (No way in heck is Bellamy actually dead.)

They make it out thanks to Levitt, who tells them to go through the oxygen farm. And then they make it to the oxygen farm, but before they can get out, Gabriel stuns them all and surrenders. So... what the f**k, Gabriel?!

Monster Mayhem

On Nakara, Team Clarke heads for the stone. But first, they find a body and realize Nakara had been a burial planet, where the Bardo folks disposed of their dead. The symbol on the uniform helps them figure out their destination, but they’ve still got a journey ahead.

They descend into a cave and find the temperature rising… and a huge, spider-like monster. Raven manages to kill it, but not without taking heavy damage to the Bardo-tech suit. They all make it to an opening, but the way they came closes behind them. Oh, and the walls are covered in acid.

Aliens Are NOT Awesome, Jordan

Reluctantly, the group moves forward. “Still think aliens are awesome?” Miller asks Jordan, who can’t keep a grin off his face. No one’s grinning, though, when they discover there’s no way to access the stone from the passageway. The walls shift and everyone’s trapped in separate groups: Clarke and Raven are stuck together, as are Jordan, Miller and Niylah. Finally, Raven comes to surprising conclusion: the whole place where they’re stuck is a living being, and, as Clarke puts it, “We’re its next meal.”

Except… they’re not! The passage re-opens after a short period of time, and they get to the anomaly stone. “How about you fly us to a planet with a beach?” Miller suggests.

Sheidheda's Plan

Meanwhile, in Sanctum, Indra’s dealing with Sheidheda and the fact that guns have been stolen by the prisoners. She tells the former Commander that the moment he stops being useful, she’ll kill him herself… but he counters by saying everyone’s in need of true leadership, and her true fear is that Wonkru would still follow him.

With Murphy’s help, Indra tracks the missing guns to the wife of the Eligius prisoner who died in the radiation leak — and of course, she’s holding a grudge against Raven. One of the Children of Gabriel goes to visit Sheidheda, and — surprise! — he has a knife on him. He doesn’t get very far in his execution attempt, though, because Sheidheda’s a heck of a fighter. “Don’t be ashamed,” he tells the guy, and helps him up. “If Russell was here, I have no doubt you would’ve killed him.”

A New Commander

He reveals his identity and promises the Child that he can give him power, which will allow him to get justice. He suggests that he ally against the Sanctumites and Indra’s group to take them out. Indra, meanwhile, goes to Madi (Lola Flanery) and convinces her to be Commander again; otherwise, they risk losing Wonkru.

A frightened Madi runs before she can address the crowd, and while Jackson (Sachin Sahel) goes to comfort her, Indra reveals the truth to Murphy and Emori (Luisa D’Oliveira). Murphy urges Indra to take control, saying she’d be the best leader. “The fact that you don’t want it is why you should do it,” Emori says.

And so she does, after fighting one of the dissenters, named Knight, and reminding them all that even though she’s not the Commander, she is in command. Her control is accepted, and she sends Knight to get the missing guns.

Second Dawn, Revisited

As the episode ends, there’s a VERY big reveal: there were people on Nakara from the Second Dawn bunker. Raven enters the code to take them to a new planet, and they head away from Nakara, undoubtedly with more questions than answers.

Other Observations

The song that plays at the start of the episode when Diyoza breaks out of the lab is “Evil,” by Interpol, in case anyone was wondering!

Murphy playing a god is one of the best things about this season. Him calling the Sanctumite “Jerry” and asking how his kid is doing after the whole fire incident last episode? Absolute perfection. I just hope being a hero doesn’t end up getting him killed in the end.

Diyoza is the biggest badass, and no one can convince me otherwise. The way she broke out of her torture chamber? The way she bit that guy’s throat like Rick Grimes? Sheer. Utter. Jaw-dropping. Badassery.

The only other badass who could give Diyoza a run for her money is Indra. That fight scene was epic. Together, they’d be unstoppable.

It’s official. I’m team Levittavia. Do I wish it had been built up over a longer period of time? Sure. But he clearly cares about her, and that’s not because his perception of her is skewed — he probably understands her better than anyone given how he literally experienced all of her memories and emotions. The way she stroked his cheek? Super cute. Please, for Octavia’s sake and also my sake, live, Levitt.

A whole star for this episode’s rating is dedicated to that conversation between Clarke and Raven. It’s about time they had a heart-to-heart, and Lindsey Morgan’s acting when Raven broke down and admitted she was scared? Absolutely stellar.

Rating: Five stars. In this recapper’s opinion, this was the best episode of the season so far. It hit so many resonant emotional beats, and the Sanctum storyline didn't feel like it was dragging. More like this one, please!!!

