Just because San Diego Comic-Con is going virtual for 2020 doesn't mean you won't see some of the con's staple stars and series. Case in point: the panels just announced by Disney Television Studios, which includes Twentieth Century Fox Television, ABC Studios, and Fox 21 Television Studios.

The studio is bringing 11 panels to [email protected], taking place July 23-26, including fan-favorite comedies, new series, returning favorites, and a conversation with Nathan Fillion, who is no stranger to the convention. These panels will include sneak peeks and discussions with casts and creators.

Check out the list of Disney Television Studios' virtual panels below.

A Conversation With Nathan Fillion: The Firefly and Castle alum discusses his career with his current showrunner, The Rookie's Alexi Hawley. Special guests include Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever, and Jon Huertas.

American Dad! (TBS): Follow along as supervising director Brent Woods teaches the cast—Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, and Dee Bradley Baker—and executive producers—Nic Wegener and Joe Chandler—how to draw Roger. They will also discuss the current season and preview the upcoming 300th episode.

Bless the Harts (Fox): In a Paint & Sip, cast members Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell, and Fortune Feimster and executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Andy Bobrow try to recreate the comedy's characters while drinking boxed wine. They will also look back on Season 1 and ahead to Season 2.

Bob's Burgers (Fox): Along with never-before-seen footage, creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard and cast members including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy will discuss the series.

Duncanville (Fox): The animated comedy may not be returning until next spring, but you can get a first look at Season 2 with executive producers Mike and Julie Scully, executive producer and star Amy Poehler, stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, and Betsy Sodaro, and guest stars Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa.

Family Guy (Fox): In addition to looking back at the series, the panel will include a sneak peek at Season 19. Plus, cast members Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, and Seth Green and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, and Kara Vallow will celebrate 350 episodes with a virtual table read.

Hoops (Netflix): In addition to a look at the premiere of the adult animated series about a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach hoping to turn around his terrible team, the panel includes a discussion with voice stars Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King, and A.D. Miles and creator and executive producer Ben Hoffman. Guest voice actor Max Greenfield will moderate.

neXt (Fox): In addition to a sneak peek at the thriller's opening scene, join creator and executive producer Manny Coto and stars John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, and Eve Harlow for a panel previewing the series that examines how technology invades our lives.

The Simpsons (Fox): Join Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson, and moderator Yeardley Smith for a panel discussion.

Solar Opposites (Hulu): Get an exclusive sneak peek at Season 2 of the comedy about aliens living in suburban America and a discussion with cast members Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel.

Stumptown (ABC): Stars Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, and Michael Ealy and executive producers Jason Richman, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer and graphic novel author Greg Rucka will discuss the Season 1 finale cliffhangers and preview what's next.