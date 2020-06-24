2020 White House Correspondents' Dinner Canceled, Virtual Event to Take Its Place

This year's White House Correspondents' Dinner, which was set for August 29 in Washington, D.C., has been canceled.

The White House Correspondents' Association announced in a press release that the decision was made after efforts to reconfigure the event were deemed inadequate for guests and staff by medical experts, government authorities, and members. It was determined that the event celebrating the best of the year in journalism, could not be held comfortably. In lieu of the usual event, the ceremony will now go virtual.

"We do not want to let this moment pass, however, without telling the truly inspiring story of journalism in 2020, particularly White House journalism," WHCA President, Jon Karl wrote in his letter to the press. "So, we are working at this moment on a virtual presentation that would allow us to salute award-winning journalism, toast an impressive group of scholarship winners, and still enjoy a few laughs."

Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson was billed as this year's host along with the evening's entertainer Hasan Minhaj. No word about their possible involvement on the virtual end has been made at this time.

The annual dinner's revenue goes toward financing the WHCA's work, which includes supporting journalists covering the presidential administration, as well as events and programs that educate on the value of the First Amendment and free press, along with scholarships for future generations of reporters.

In Karl's message, he relayed that money spent on dinner tickets can be converted into a fully tax deductible contribution. Stay tuned to see what sort of virtual event comes together in the wake of this unprecedented cancellation.