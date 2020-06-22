2021 Golden Globes Postponed by Nearly 2 Months

The 2021 Golden Globes ceremony will happen a little later than usual this year. While the awards are usually slated for January, they've been pushed to late February, nearly two months after the initially expected date.

On Monday, June 22, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced that the annual awards even would be held on Sunday, February 28 at 8/7c on NBC. The 78th Golden Globes will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills as is tradition for the long-running ceremony.

As previously announced, the event will be hosted by dynamic comedic duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. While the awards show had announced Fey and Poehler, no official date had been set until now.

If February 28 sounds familiar, it's because the 2021 Oscars were slated to take place that day but have since been pushed back two months to Sunday, April 25. Considering the ongoing concerns surrounding coronavirus, it's unclear if the event will be presented in a different format than usual.

Considered "Hollywood's Party of the Year," the Golden Globes is one of the biggest live events of the season as it is broadcast across 210 territories worldwide. Eligibility requirements will be altered to accommodate these changes.

Stay tuned for future updates as the 2021 ceremony nears.

