'The 100': Guns Are Missing in Sanctum — and Raven's in Danger (VIDEO)

After seeing the promo for the Wednesday, June 24 episode of The 100, "Nakara," we’re pretty darn worried about Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her kru. What’s with that weird monster, and why has it gone after our favorite group? Haven’t they been through enough?! And judging by TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek at the episode, things aren’t going a whole lot better in Sanctum (although, honestly, when’s the last time things went well in Sanctum?).

It seems there’s been a break-in at the weapons lockup, and Team Indra's (Adina Porter) guns are missing. She needs Murphy's (Richard Harmon) help to corner the person who she believes did it.

This leads them to a familiar and deadly face, who’s harboring a nasty grudge against Raven (Lindsey Morgan)... like, the kind where she's not-so-subtly implying she'll shoot her.

Check out all the tension — and threats — in the exclusive clip above.

The 100, Wednesdays, 9/8c, The CW