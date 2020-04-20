CBS Sets 'Y&R' & 'B&B' Theme Weeks After Finishing Run of New Episodes

There's good news and bad news for fans of CBS' daytime dramas.

Both The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful only have enough new episodes to fill the schedule through Thursday, April 23. (Like other shows, production shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.) However, starting next week on Monday, CBS is going to be airing theme weeks for each, TVLine reports. Cast members will offer commentary at the start and finish of some of these episodes.

See Also Kate Linder Reflects on 'Y&R's Classic 1991 Masquerade Ball Episode Ahead of Friday's re-airing of the Emmy-winning episode, Linder opened up about performing a musical number and more.

Y&R begins with episodes about Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper), while B&B is focused on those from 2013-17 filmed in Monte Carlo. Two of the latter are the documentary-style Becoming Bold and Beautiful, which takes fans behind the scenes. (Stay tuned for details on subsequent theme weeks.)

As for Friday's episodes, Y&R's rerun is Paul and Christine's honeymoon from 1996, while B&B sets up next week's theme with Forrester Creations and Spectra Fashions facing off for a fashion showdown benefitting charity.

Both CBS daytime series have already been renewed for multiple seasons: The Young and the Restless recently for four more, while The Bold and the Beautiful is set through 2022.

This plan for these two shows is similar to what ABC is doing with General Hospital; the network set "Flashback Fridays" through May 22. While new episodes air the other days, the week closes out with special reruns with an introduction from an actor.

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS,

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS