'Y&R's Tracey Bregman Looks Back on Her 'B&B' Years With John McCook (VIDEO)

This week, Bold and the Beautiful features classic crossover episodes in which characters from Young and the Restless visit Los Angeles, B&B’s locale.

First up on Monday, June 15, is an episode from 1993 in which Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and a dying Scott (Peter Barton) go to Catalina Island along with newlyweds Eric (John McCook) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), Scott’s ex and Lauren’s longtime nemesis. Needless to say, Sheila, who is already on shaky ground with her bridegroom, is desperate to keep her husband from finding out about her wicked ways, which included kidnapping Lauren and Scott’s son Scotty in Genoa City!

This wasn’t the first time Lauren came to Los Angeles – and it wouldn’t be the last. As the '90s progressed, Lauren became a permanent fixture on B&B, eventually becoming Eric’s love interest and a key player at Spectra Fashions.

Bregman and McCook recently caught up in a Zoom chat to reflect on working together in hot tubs, how Eric and Lauren’s fling was exposed – right when he was going to remarry Stephanie (Susan Flannery) – and working with the late, great Darlene Conley (Sally).

Check out the exclusive chat above and tune in for all of the Y&R-themed crossovers on B&B this week!

