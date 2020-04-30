ABC Hoping Clare Crawley’s 'Bachelorette' Season Will Still Air in 2020

Filming for Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic back in March, but now we have some good news — it looks like we may get to see the 39-year-old’s search for love after all!

Though the season was intended to premiere in May, host Chris Harrison and ABC’s reality chief Rob Mills told Variety they are hoping to start filming in the summer and begin airing episodes in the fall.

See Also Meet Clare Crawley's 'Bachelorette' 2020 Contestants (PHOTOS) Just hours after 'The Bachelor' wrapped, ABC dropped photos of the 32 contestants in the running for Clare's heart in Season 16.

Because of strict travel restrictions and health concerns, they are also looking at filming the whole season in just one location.

“We’ve looked at everything — are travel restrictions going to ease up? And it just doesn’t look like anything is changing anytime soon, and what we would rather do is start getting the season underway, sooner rather than later,” Mills explained.

“As of right now, the plan is to get a great location that has a ton of space where everybody could safely be together and we can still have great dates that still feel big and romantic, and we would shoot the entire season there."

According to Harrison, the producers are already preparing for the season, and though they are hopeful for the future, there are still many unknowns left to figure out.

“It would be crazy for us to say that we know what anything is going to look like — not even television, I’m just talking the world in general,” Chris shared.

View this post on Instagram It’s official... your new Bachelorette is @clarecrawley! A post shared by The Bachelorette (@bacheloretteabc) on Mar 2, 2020 at 5:17am PST

“We don’t know when we come out of this, what it’s going to look like as far as getting back to social distancing, can you get 10 people in a control room? Can you get 20 people in a control room? How are we going to shoot this safely?”

Are you excited for Clare’s season of The Bachelorette? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!