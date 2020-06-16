'30 Rock' Cast Reunites for 1-Hour Revival & Upfront Special Event

Ready to celebrate NBCUniversal's 2020-21 TV season with iconic stars and characters?

30 Rock is returning for a one-hour revival special, doubling as an upfront event, airing on Thursday, July 16, at 8/7c on NBC. (It will be rebroadcast across NBCUniversal's USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC and be streaming on Peacock on Friday, July 17 at 9/8c.)

Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer), and more characters from the comedy series are back for the one-time, commercial-free event celebrating the stories and talent of NBCUniversal's upcoming season.

"We're all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC," 30 Rock executive producers Fey and Robert Carlock said in a statement. "To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone."

This 30 Rock special will include guest appearances from talent and highlight both new and returning programming (in entertainment, sports, and news) from NBC, Telemundo, USA Network, SYFY, E!, Bravo, and more.

"At NBCUniversal, we're excited to produce an Upfront that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike," Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal, added. "Historically, this event is about the future of programming; this year, it's about the future of our industry—a future where we can meet audiences wherever they are, with the stories that move them. As the old saying goes... when life hands you Lemon, have her host the Upfront!"

"We put our fans first in everything we do at NBCUniversal, so of course our audiences are at the heart of our reimagined Upfront experience," Josh Feldman, Executive Vice President, Head of Marketing & Advertising Creative, NBCUniversal, said. "This very special 30 Rock event will bring together video, advertising, and humor to show the world the power of One Platform in a whole new way."

The special is produced by Broadway Video and Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Television and NBCUniversal Creative Partnerships. Saturday Night Live's Oz Rodriguez will direct.

30 Rock aired seven seasons on NBC, from October 2006 until January 2013. It won 16 Emmys (and was nominated for 103 — including three consecutive wins for Outstanding Comedy Series), seven Golden Globes, and many more accolades. It holds the record for most Emmy nominations in one season for a comedy series.

This 30 Rock special comes after another NBC comedy cast reunited: Parks and Recreation hosted a remote reunion on April 30.

30 Rock Upfront Special, Thursday, July 16, 8/7c, NBC