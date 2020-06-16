NBC Renews 'Manifest,' Cast & Creator Celebrate Season 3 (VIDEO)

Looks like Manifest fans will actually find out what that tail fin means.

NBC has renewed the supernatural drama for a third season, and considering Season 2 ended with part of the plane — yes, the one that supposedly helped bring the passengers home after a five-year disappearance and blew up — being discovered in the water, it's cause to breathe a sigh of relief.

Creator Jeff Rake and the stars celebrated Manifest's renewal on social media, and the official Twitter account posted a tease of what's to come. Watch the video below to find out what's next after that final scene in Season 2.

Buckle up, Manifesters! Season 3 of #Manifest has been cleared for takeoff on @NBC. 🛫 Watch as @jeff_rake recaps the last season and teases what's to come. pic.twitter.com/6Wj11yp309 — Manifest (@NBCManifest) June 16, 2020

BOOM. — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 16, 2020

Our “Manifest season three” google alert bell just started chiming like crazy. What’s going on?? pic.twitter.com/W6C11LIdpB — Manifest Writers' Room (@ManifestRoom) June 16, 2020

Plus, check out some behind-the-scenes photos and a promise for more of Ben's (Josh Dallas) glasses in Season 3.

View this post on Instagram We’re baaaack! #Manifest Season 3 is official!! @nbcmanifest A post shared by Matt Long (@realmattlong) on Jun 15, 2020 at 7:59pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Manifest Season 3! It’s official! @nbc @nbcmanifest A post shared by JackMessina (@jackjmessina) on Jun 15, 2020 at 8:59pm PDT

Season 3 vibes🎉 @NBCManifest I told you guys to have faith😉 #nbcmanifest #manifest pic.twitter.com/8wSVYcQRKs — Jared Grimes - Adrian Shannon on NBC’s Manifest (@JaredMGrimes) June 16, 2020

Manifest stars Melissa Roxburgh, Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long.

NBC also officially canceled three freshman series: Indebted, Bluff City Law, and Sunnyside. Production on Bluff City Law stopped after Episode 10, while Sunnyside was moved online after its fourth episode. Indebted's only season ended on April 16.

Manifest, Season 3, TBA, NBC