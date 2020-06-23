Alex Newell Shares His 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Season 2 Wish List (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It's very good to be Alex Newell.

NBC recently picked up its freshman dramedy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist for a second season, which means more music, more drama and comedy, and, yes, more Mo, the fabulous gender non-conforming neighbor to protagonist Zoey (Jane Levy).

During Zoey's Season 1, Mo became much more than "that neighbor" character thanks to creator Austin Winsberg, who made sure the writers fleshed out their backstory. Viewers learned of their challenges within the church and watched as they learned to be who they truly are in front of the congregation.

Then there are the songs, including that showstopper of a season finale performance of "American Pie," featuring the entire cast and shot continuously without edits.

TV Insider recently spoke with Newell about the first season and his excitement over the second season renewal. He also talked about shooting the finale, the song he'd like to sing in Season 2, and the big name star he's hoping will play Mo's mother next year.

Watch the full interview above for all of that and more!

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Season 1, Streaming Now on Hulu and NBC.com and starting July 15 on Peacock.