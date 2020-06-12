'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist': Celebrate Its Renewal With 8 Memorable Songs (VIDEO)

The very entertaining musical dramedy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is coming back for a second season, and there's only one way to celebrate: by reliving some of our favorite parts of the first season in song.

Thanks to Zoey Clarke's (Jane Levy) ability to hear others' inner thoughts as "heart songs," we were treated to some very memorable numbers, especially from her father, Mitch (Peter Gallagher), who died from Progressive Supernuclear Palsy in the finale. These musical moments offered insight into how characters were feeling and had us humming the tunes day after.

See Also 7 Songs for 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Relationships Going Into Season 2 For the very musical show, we're taking a very musical approach to looking at what could come next.

Relive some of the best of Zoey's Season 1 with these eight memorable tunes:

"True Colors" (Episode 1)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Zoey admits "the one person who seemed to always make me feel better in times like this," her father, isn't "really" there anymore, spurring Mitch to sing this Cyndi Lauper song.

"This Little Light of Mine" (Episode 4)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It's Zoey's turn to help her neighbor, who, at this point, is the only one to know about her abilities. And by the end of the episode, Mo's (Alex Newell) true self is on full display with this church number.

"Should I Stay or Should I Go?" (Episode 5)

Zoey's office crush Simon (John Clarence Stewart) sings about his complicated feelings for her before his engagement party with this rendition of The Clash song. (Is it any wonder that party goes up in flames, much like his relationship with fiancée Jessica, played by India de Beaufort?)

"I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" (Episode 6)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At the aforementioned engagement party, Zoey is ready to make her escape when she learns her father is in the hospital. Best friend Max (Skylar Astin) — the other part of the series' central love triangle — belts out this Proclaimers song as he does everything in his power to get her to her family.

"How Do I Live?" (Episode 8)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It's Zoey's turn to sing from the heart when she "glitches," and in her final performance, she sings LeAnn Rimes to her dying father.

"Fight Song" (Episode 9)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Zoey sets out to help her father's caretaker Howie (Zak Orth) with his conflict with his daughter, Abigail (Sandra Mae Frank), leading to Frank and the Deaf West Theatre Company performing this powerful version of Rachel Platten's song.

"The Boy Is Mine" (Episode 10)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bosses Joan (Lauren Graham) and Ava's (Renée Elise Goldsberry) tension over the employees on their floors — specifically Max — heats up as they belted it out Brandy and Monica's song.

"American Pie" (Episode 12)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Following Mitch's funeral, the final seven minutes of the finale are dedicated to the wake at the Clarkes' house — and everyone joins in for Don McLean's song, the most moving performance of the season.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Season 2, TBA, NBC