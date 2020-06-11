NBC Renews 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' for Season 2

After wrapping its first season run last month, NBC has renewed its musical hit Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist for Season 2.

The buzzy and critically acclaimed series starring Jane Levy is feeling the beat as more song and dance routines are on the way. Centering around the titular Zoey (Levy), the dramedy follows her daily struggles and relationships with family, friends, and coworkers.

These scenarios are made more interesting after a freak accident during a routine head scan which renders her able to hear others' inner thoughts and feelings via musical numbers. Season 1 introduced viewers to Zoey's circle in San Francisco, which includes her neighbor Mo (Alex Newell), mother Maggie (Mary Steenburgen), ailing father Mitch (Peter Gallagher), best friend Max (Skylar Astin), co-worker Simon (John Clarence Stewart), and boss (Lauren Graham).

"We were overwhelmed by the number of people who fell in love with Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and how much joy it brought to everyone. We're thrilled to bring it back and can't wait to see how Zoey's journey continues," said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment in a statement.

The show premiered earlier this year on January 7 and averaged 3.1 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" Nielsens. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is considered one of NBC's strongest digital performers, generating more than half its 35-day viewership in the 18-49 demo from digital sources.

All 12 episodes from the first season are currently streaming on Hulu and will be available on NBCUniversal's upcoming platform Peacock. The series is written by Austin Winsberg who executive produces alongside Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne. Co-executive producers include Jason Wang, Samantha McIntyre and Davah Avena who work along with producers Dan Magnante, Michele Greco and Mandy Moore.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Season 1, Streaming now, Peacock and Hulu



Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Season 2, TBA, NBC