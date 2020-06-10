'Artemis Fowl': Lara McDonnell Teases Big Changes in the Disney+ Adaptation (VIDEO)

After years of production delays and waiting, Artemis Fowl, the beloved and magical book series about the collision between humans and the underground fairy world, is finally getting it's due.

Disney+ is revamping author Eoin Colfer's bestselling series about boy genius/villain Artemis Fowl (Ferdia Shaw) for a new era. All of the beloved characters are still there, including Artemis' right-hand man Domovoi Butler (Nonso Anozie), fairy Officer Holly Short (Lara McDonnell), law-breaking dwarf Mulch Diggums (Josh Gad), Lower Elements Police leader Commander Root (Judi Dench in a fresh take), and even centaur tech guru Foaly (Nikesh Patel). However, the film version is changing the narrative a bit, combining elements from books beyond the series' intro.

In the film, directed by Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express), Artemis' criminal mastermind father (Colin Farrell) is kidnapped, prompting his 12-year-old son to infiltrate the fairy world by taking one of their own and using their knowledge to help fulfill the ransom on his father's head.

McDonnell, who recently sat down with TV Insider for a Zoom chat, and is also a fan of the books, promises that the movie isn't overall too different from Colfer's creation. "I know people are a bit nervous because there are some changes, but the changes are all for the better," she says. "We have the most incredible cast, we had an incredible crew, and we definitely bring the stories to life and give them justice."

As for her take on Holly Short, the actress notes, "she is feisty, she is determined, and she will always fight for what she thinks is right."

Check out the full video interview above!

Artemis Fowl, Premiere, Friday, June 12, Disney+