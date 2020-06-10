Paley Front Row Adds 'Ramy,' Snowpiercer' & More to Series Lineup

The Paley Center for Media is revealing its latest selections for its Paley Front Row series with virtual events centered around Ramy, Snowpiercer, The Tonight Show, Greg Berlanti and Tracy Oliver.

Available for viewing on Paley Center's YouTube channel, Paley Front Row is part of [email protected] Presented by Citi which is a new way to enjoy behind-the-scenes stories of today's top shows from home. The new presentations include Hulu's Ramy: A Conversation with the Stars, TNT's Snowpiercer: Special Fan Q & A Edition, Conversations in Pride: Greg Berlanti, Storyteller, Girls Trip & First Wives Club: A Conversation with Creative Powerhouse Tracy Oliver, and NBC's The Tonight Show: A Conversation with Jimmy Fallon.

"We are so proud to announce these new selections to our [email protected] Presented by Citi series," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO in a statement. "'This diverse collection of programs include conversations with trailblazing voices from the African-American and LGBTQ+ communities, a special look at the acclaimed show that spotlights challenges facing young Muslims in America, a conversation with the stars of this season's most anticipated new sci-fi series and an exciting program with one of the most influential names in late night."

Below, see the full breakdown of what's ahead on Paley Front Row:

Hulu's Ramy: A Conversation with the Stars

Friday, June 12, 12pm EST



The stars and creators of Hulu's comedy which smashes stereotypes by presenting fully rounded American Muslim characters will come together to discuss the second season. The show follows a first generation Egyptian-American as he explores the balance between following his faith and the pleasures offered by his millennial generation. Ramy Youssef, May Calamawy, Laith Nakil and Steve Way participate.

TNT's Snowpiercer: Special Fan Q & A Edition

Friday, June 19, 12pm EST

Stars of TNT's series will come together to answer questions about the first season of the show which is based on the film by Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite) and graphic novel illustrated by Jean-Marc Rochette. Snowpiercer depicts class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out aboard an never-ending train containing the remnants of humanity after the world became a frozen wasteland seven years prior. Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs and Alison Wright answer fans questions in this event.

Conversations in Pride: Greg Berlanti, Storyteller

Friday, June 19, 12pm EST

Super writer and producer Greg Berlanti sits down to discuss LGBTQ+ inclusion that has become a hallmark of his acclaimed work. Berlanti will reflect on the impact his shows such as Brothers & Sisters, Political Animals, Dirty Sexy Money, You, Doom Patrol, and All American, Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, and much more have had on the community.

Girls Trip & First Wives Club: A Conversation with Creative Powerhouse Tracy Oliver

Friday, June 26, 12pm EST

Writer, producer and actress Tracy Oliver is discussing the body of her work ranging from current series The First Wives Club and an upcoming Amazon title starring Megan Good and Grace Byers. Known for titles such as Girls Trip, Little and The Sun Is Also A Star, Oliver said of the event, "I'm thrilled to be on the PaleyLive stage for the first time. I'm looking forward to an entertaining discussion and I'm so excited and proud to share a behind-the-scenes look at First Wives Club, Girls Trip, and my other projects." She'll be joined in conversation with Good and Byers.

NBC's The Tonight Show: A Conversation with Jimmy Fallon

Friday, June 26, 12pm EST

Jimmy Fallon will speak with Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live, Mapleworth Murders) about transitioning The Tonight Show into an at-home format which quickly became a quarantine phenomenon. The pair will also chat about their time on SNL together along with writing comedy and more.

Don't miss this exciting slate, check out Paley at Home this month on the Paley Center's YouTube page.