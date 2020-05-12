'Westworld's Cast & Creators to Discuss Season 3 in 'Paley Front Row' Series

The Paley Center for Media announced Tuesday that their next selection for its Paley Front Row series will be HBO's Westworld: A Conversation with the Stars and Creators which will be available for viewing on the Paley Center's YouTube channel on Friday, May 22.

Presented by Citi, the Paley Front Row series is a fun way for fans to hear about behind-the-scenes stories from today's top shows from the comfort of home. This time, the stars and creatives behind HBO's Westworld will chat about the show's most recent season, which wrapped at the beginning of the month on May 3.

"Westworld is one of the most original and thought provoking shows on television," Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO said in a statement. "We're thrilled to bring this behind-the-scenes look at the Emmy Award-winning series to fans through our [email protected] Presented by Citi platform."

Participants in the discussion include Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson and Ed Harris alongside married co-creators and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy with fellow EP Denise Thé. The discussion will be moderated by Josh Wigler (The Hollywood Reporter).

Season 3 of the series widened the scope of the titular contained amusement park into the futuristic real-world of 2050s Los Angeles and beyond as the hosts infiltrated the land beyond Delos' border. When they enter the carefully constructed world controlled by Incite — a company run by the system known as Rehoboam which roots out societal outliers — their presence threatens to topple the "peace."

Don't miss HBO's Westworld: A Conversation with the Stars and Creators when it airs on the Paley Center YouTube page, May 22. And if you miss the premiere at 12 p.m. ET, catch the conversation any time afterwards.

HBO's Westworld: A Conversation with the Stars and Creators, Available Friday, May 22, 12/11c, Paley Center's YouTube Page