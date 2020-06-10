SeriesFest Season 6 Schedule: 'Mythic Quest,' 'Killing Eve' & More

Ready for another entertainment festival you can enjoy from home?

SeriesFest: Season 6 has announced its lineup for its virtual international television festival taking place from Thursday, June 18 to Wednesday, June 24. The event will 'Fest/Differently' with competition screenings, panel discussions, workshops, and never-before-seen sneak peeks and TV premieres.

It all begins with the world premiere of the new Starz drama, P-Valley, and a Q&A panel with the cast and creator on opening night, followed by events for Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, Killing Eve, NOS4A2, and much more.

"Art has always been a powerful means of expression during times of turmoil and tragedy. It empowers us to have difficult conversations, and it enables us all to come together to experience shared human truths," Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith Westbrook, Founders, SeriesFest, said.

"In this unprecedented time, we feel it is critical to celebrate artistic expression and champion the creators who make their voices heard. More than ever before, we see the need to bring the creative community together and 'Fest Differently,'" they continued. "We're thrilled and honored to have such amazing artists participating in this year's virtual festival. Together, they will provide incredible insight, and in some cases, much-needed escapism."

Check out the schedule of events and panels below. (Wednesday, June 24, is "Binge Day," during which you can watch independent pilots and catch up on events.)

Thursday, June 18

P-Valley (Opening Night Screening and Panel)

Panelists: Stars Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, and Elarica Johnson and creator and showrunner Katori Hall

Innovation Talk With Jeffrey Katzenberg & Mike Fries

Panelists: Jeffrey Katzenberg (Founder & Chairman of the Board at Quibi, Co-founder of Dreamworks and former Chair of Walt Disney Studios) and Mike Fries (Chief Executive Officer, Liberty Global)

These industry executives will take part in a conversation about "the evolving global television marketplace and how they lead their companies to be on the forefront in changing the way we access and consume content around the world."

Friday, June 19

COVID-19 and the Altered Entertainment Landscape

Panelists: Jeremy Gold (Co-President, Blumhouse Television), Howard Owens (Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Propagate Content), Marc Juris (President & General Manager, WE tv), Jenny Daly (President, Critical Content), and Rob McElhenney (Creator, Writer/Director, Actor)

A discussion on how the television industry is moving forward amidst the current pandemic.

Unbreaking America — RepresentUs

Panelists: Joshua Graham Lynn (Co-Founder, RepresentUs) and others

RepresentUs—the right-left anti-corruption group—will screen three episodes of the digital series of short films, Unbreaking America, followed by a Q&A with the team.

Pitch-a-Thon!

Content creators have five minutes to pitch their ideas, and then an industry panel of experts will give their feedback.

Saturday, June 20

Killing Eve: Behind the Lens

Panelists: Sally Woodward Gentle (Series Executive Producer), Suzanne Heathcote (Lead writer for Season 3 and Executive Producer), Miranda Bowen (Director and Co-Executive Producer), and Shannon Murphy (Director)

The creative team behind the BBC America drama will discuss its inventive artistry and world-building.

NOS4A2 (Season 2 Premiere & Panel)

Panelists: Zachary Quinto (Emmy-nominated actor and producer) and Jami O'Brien (Executive Producer, Showrunner)

"Innovation Talk" With Teri Weinberg

Panelist: President of 'Yellow Brick Road,' Teri Weinberg

The veteran television executive producer will discuss her career, including The Office, Ugly Betty, and Gentefied, and her commitment to nurturing culturally diverse voices.

Amplify Inclusion Through Independent Series

Panelists: Chris Jenkins (EP, Mavericks), Michael Michele (EP & Director, Mavericks), and others

The panelists will participate in "an honest conversation about the state of the world and utilizing independent series to highlight racial, political, and gender equity issues facing America today."

Sunday, June 21

State of the World: International Television

Panelists: Albin Lewi (Artistic Director, CanneSeries), Sally Habbershaw (EVP Americas, All3Media International), Jeffrey Engelen (Head of North America Office, BetaFilm), and Gustavo Gontijo (Content Development Manager, Globo TV International)

The panelists will discuss the state of the television industry across the world as countries begin reopening.

DeadMeat & Farming the Wild

Panelists: Mike Robinson (Farming The Wild) and Scott Leysath (DeadMeat)

City So Real

Panelist: Steve James (Academy Award nominated filmmaker)

Storytellers Initiative Live Read: Collegiate Writing Competition

The live read will be of Sidney Nordstrom's Peach Pit, described as "a comedy series about Mel, a 24-year old burnout whose morals are as lacking as her income, is presented with an opportunity to fix her financial woes, but only if she can commit one, tiny little murder..."

Monday, June 22

The Reality of Reality

Panelists: Howard Lee (President & General Manager, TLC, Discovery, Inc.), Brent Montgomery (CEO, Wheelhouse Group), Josh Bider (Non Scripted Agent, WME, WME), and Katie Neff (SVP, Development, High Noon Entertainment)

The panelists will detail how they cast reality shows and create hit formats.

"Innovation Talk" With Kathleen Finch & Meredith Verdone

Panelists: Kathleen Finch (Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer of Discovery, Inc.) and Meredith Verdone (Chief Marketing Officer, Bank Of America)

The two powerhouse female executives will discuss being leaders in major corporations and the impact of current world events.

Creating TV in the Age of COVID — Mythic Quest: Quarantine (Screening & Panel)

Panelists: Rob McElhenney (Co-Creator, Director, Executive Producer, Star), Megan Ganz (Co-Creator, Executive Producer), and Stars Charlotte Nicdao, Jessie Ennis, and F. Murray Abrahams, with others to be announced

Tuesday, June 23

The 2020 Platform: Content and Politics

Panelists: Alex Wallace (Head of Media & Content, Verizon Media), Peter Hamby (Head of News, Snapchat), and others

The panelists will participate in a conversation about how political campaigns use digital content to spark government change.