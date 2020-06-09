Worth Watching: Oprah on Racism, 'O.G.' Finale, 'Dirty John' & More

A selective critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:

OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go from Here? (9/8c, OWN, Simulcast on Discovery networks including HGTV, ID, Food Network and TLC): When Oprah Winfrey speaks, the nation listens. And this is a time that's all about listening, which is why the founder of OWN is gathering black thought leaders, politicians, journalists and artists to address the issues of racial inequality and unrest playing out on streets across the country and globe. Simulcast on all 18 of Discovery's member networks, Where Do We Go from Here? features voting-rights advocate Stacey Abrams, producer-writer-director Ava DuVernay, journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones (founder of the 1619 Project), actor David Oyelowo and NAACP board member Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II among other notables to put this tumultuous moment of history into perspective.

The Murder of George Floyd: A Nation Responds (8/7c, Investigation Discovery): As a curtain-raiser, ID presents a topical hourlong special hosted by the channel's Tony Harris. Guests include PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, former Baltimore police commissioner Kevin Davis and activists forming a panel to discuss issues involving systemic racism, police violence and the movement calling for change.

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (10/9c, USA): The riveting docudrama flashes back to 1973 when a younger Betty (Tiera Skovbye) was helping husband Dan (Chris Mason) through law school, typing his briefs when not washing out those of their kids. Years later, the adult Dan (Christian Slater) doesn't appreciate it when Betty (Amanda Peet) shares stories about their early struggle to friends. "They don't need to know me," he growls. But what really sets him off isn't her forcing him into couples counseling at church, or the ginormous credit-card bills she accumulates once he becomes an established malpractice lawyer, but her suspicions about the receptionist at work who he's taken a shine to. "You're being crazy," he says. He doesn't know the half of it.

The Last O.G. (10:30/9:30c, TBS): Just as he's found happiness with the beautiful Jasmine (Cassandra Freeman), things take a darker turn for Tray (Tracy Morgan) in the third-season finale of the hard-knocks comedy. The joy in his reunion with jailbird Cousin Bobby (Allen Maldonado) is short-lived when word on the street suggests that Bobby got out of jail early for snitching. Even worse, when Tray encounters Jasmine's vengeful ex (Clifton Powell), a policeman who's none too thrilled that the love of his life is making time with an ex-con, Tray realizes he's made a new enemy who could undo the progress he’s made in his new life.

Inside Tuesday TV: From playwright Mike Bartlett (King Charles III) comes the three-part workplace drama Sticks & Stones (streaming on BritBox), starring Ben Nwosu as a businessman whose life falls apart after he freezes during a pitch and becomes convinced that his co-workers are plotting against him… Lightening things up, The CW inaugurates The CW Happy Hour, a weekly compilation of stand-up comedy specials making their broadcast debut, starting with Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape (8/7c), a biographical set in which he riffs on the near-tragedy of his wife's brain tumor… ABC's The Genetic Detective (10/9c), aka investigative genealogist CeCe Moore, is working with some of the most seriously degraded DNA in her experience to help her solve the 1996 rape and murder of 18-year-old Angie Dodge. But in so doing, she could free the man unjustly imprisoned for 20 years for the crime.