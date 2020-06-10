'The 100' Director Previews 'Great Emotional Arc' of Hope's Origin Story

Director Diana Valentine (NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS, Criminal Minds) stepped out of the procedural genre and into sci-fi with her turn behind the camera for Wednesday's episode of The 100, "Hesperides."

"[It] was a lot of fun. Just the whole element where you're dealing with things that aren't grounded in reality," she told TV Insider. "It's whatever you want to imagine it to be. There's a lot more leeway. The parameters aren't so rigid within an episode. You get to try different things."

Valentine had experience with green screen and visual effects from her days as a script supervisor on the original Charmed, and her work with stunts on NCIS: Los Angeles also came in handy.

While her episode does have action sequences, there's also "a great emotional arc," she previewed. "I got to do [Hope's] origin story of who she is and how she came to be her, which was a lot of fun."

In the Season 6 finale, the adult Hope (Shelby Flannery) came through the Anomaly, but so far this season, we've been learning more about her life before that; Diyoza (Ivana Milicevic) gave birth to her after going through the Anomaly and ending up on a new planet.

"Shelby is amazing," Valentine continued. "It was a lot of fun because it wasn't so much the core group." The characters in this part of the story are in a different place than Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and the others.

