Doing Nothing Is What It Takes to Win ABC's New Game Show 'Don't' (VIDEO)

From the twisted mind of executive produced Ryan Reynolds and hosted by Adam Scott, Don’t is a comedic physical game show where doing nothing is what it takes to win (finally!). The series premieres Thursday, June 11 on ABC.

Contestants are given the opportunity to team up with their family and friends for the chance to win a cash prize of up to $100,000 by tackling hilarious tasks, each with the simple rule: “Don’t.”

In each episode, members of a four-person team strive to accomplish various challenges, such as “Don’t Blink,” “Don’t Look Back” and “Don’t Play Ball in the House,” as they work together to build their bank. If they fail a challenge, they don’t earn money and suffer ridiculous consequences.

Along the way, they’ll have the choice to take risks by pushing the Don’t Push Button or taking a chance on a Don’t You Dare, You. In the end, whatever money they have left in their bank, if anything, is theirs to keep.

The series is voiced by Ryan Reynolds and features hilarious, unexpected moments that break from the traditional game show format.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Don’t, Premiere, Thursday, June 11, 9/8c, ABC