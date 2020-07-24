Thursday TV Ratings: 'Blindspot' Series Finale Fails to Bring in Viewers

Jim Halterman
Blindspot Series Finale Fight Scene Jane Doe
Scott McDermott/NBC/Warner Brothers

On Thursday, July 23, another rerun heavy night of primetime broadcast TV, reairings of CBS' Young Sheldon and ABC's Holey Moley tied in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.4 rating. In total viewers, the CBS prequel to The Big Bang Theory was easily the winner with 4.0 million viewers while Holey Moley brought in only 2.6 million.

The series finale of NBC's drama, Blindspot, didn't spark a huge amount of interest, grabbing a 0.3 rating and 1.7 million viewers, coming in behind reruns of ABC's Don't and CBS's Mom.

Ask Matt: PBS's Vacated 'House,' Jimmy Kimmel's Hiatus, 'Yellowstone,' What's Canceled or Not & MoreSee Also

Ask Matt: PBS's Vacated 'House,' Jimmy Kimmel's Hiatus, 'Yellowstone,' What's Canceled or Not & More

Plus, questions about 'Stargirl' and more.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, July 23, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time  Show Adults 18-49 Rating Total Viewers (millions)
8 p.m. Young Sheldon  - R (CBS) 0.5 4.0
Holey Moley R (ABC) 0.5 2.6
Ellen’s Game of Games - R (NBC) 0.4 2.7
Celebrity Watch Party  (Fox) 0.3 1.4
Killer Camp  (CW)  0.1 430,000
8:30 p.m. The Unicorn - R  (CBS) 0.4 3.0
9:00 p.m. Mom - R  (CBS) 0.4 3.1
Don’t  - R  (ABC) 0.4 1.9
Blindspot – F  (NBC) 0.3 1.7
Beat Shazam (Fox) 0.3 1.3
Masters of Illusion - R (CW) 0.1 366,000
9:30 p.m. Mom - R  (CBS) 0.4 3.1
Masters of Illusion – R (CW) 0.1 358,000
10 p.m. To Tell The Truth - R (ABC) 0.4 2.3
NCIS: Los Angeles – R (CBS) 0.3 2.7
Law & Order: SVU – R  (NBC) 0.2 1.8