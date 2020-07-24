Thursday TV Ratings: 'Blindspot' Series Finale Fails to Bring in Viewers
On Thursday, July 23, another rerun heavy night of primetime broadcast TV, reairings of CBS' Young Sheldon and ABC's Holey Moley tied in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.4 rating. In total viewers, the CBS prequel to The Big Bang Theory was easily the winner with 4.0 million viewers while Holey Moley brought in only 2.6 million.
The series finale of NBC's drama, Blindspot, didn't spark a huge amount of interest, grabbing a 0.3 rating and 1.7 million viewers, coming in behind reruns of ABC's Don't and CBS's Mom.
Here's the breakdown for Thursday, July 23, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Young Sheldon - R (CBS)
|0.5
|4.0
|Holey Moley – R (ABC)
|0.5
|2.6
|Ellen’s Game of Games - R (NBC)
|0.4
|2.7
|Celebrity Watch Party (Fox)
|0.3
|1.4
|Killer Camp (CW)
|0.1
|430,000
|8:30 p.m.
|The Unicorn - R (CBS)
|0.4
|3.0
|9:00 p.m.
|Mom - R (CBS)
|0.4
|3.1
|Don’t - R (ABC)
|0.4
|1.9
|Blindspot – F (NBC)
|0.3
|1.7
|Beat Shazam (Fox)
|0.3
|1.3
|Masters of Illusion - R (CW)
|0.1
|366,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Mom - R (CBS)
|0.4
|3.1
|Masters of Illusion – R (CW)
|0.1
|358,000
|10 p.m.
|To Tell The Truth - R (ABC)
|0.4
|2.3
|NCIS: Los Angeles – R (CBS)
|0.3
|2.7
|Law & Order: SVU – R (NBC)
|0.2
|1.8