Amazon's 'Regular Heroes' Celebrates Essential Workers Across the Country

TV doesn't get much more "feel good" than the uplifting series Regular Heroes, celebrating essential workers from our local communities.

After hearing stories of folks helping others during the COVID-19 crisis, executive producer Lucilla D'Agostino says she was inspired to profile those who "pay it forward."

Each episode, small camera crews (observing social-distancing protocols) follow folks doing what they can, such as New Orleans grocer Burnell Cotlon, who gives food away to those in need, and L.A. resident Athena Hayley, who tends to the homeless.

There are more stories to come: New episodes are released each Friday, and exec producer Dan Cesareo invites viewers to nominate people at regular-heroes.com.

"If you know someone who is a hero," he says, "we'd love to hear about them."

Regular Heroes, Season 1 Available Now, Amazon Prime Video

