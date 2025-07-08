Some teachers walk into a bar…and meet one of television’s most iconic comedic gangs. It sounds like the setup to a bad joke, but it’s a taste of what viewers will get when they return to Paddy’s Pub for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s 17th-season opener.

Delivering the second part of the epic comedy show crossover with Abbott Elementary — the ABC sitcom aired the first back in January — the two-episode premiere also includes more classic fare from sociopathic bar owners Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Charlie (Charlie Day), Frank (Danny DeVito) and waitress Dee (Kaitlin Olson).

“The crossover from our perspective is so funny,” gushes Olson, who also stars in ABC hit High Potential. Last time it was the Always Sunny gang roaming the halls of Abbott and causing chaos as state-mandated school volunteers. Now, the Abbott teachers and staff will be saddling up to the Philadelphia dive bar — and possibly getting pretty rowdy.

“I’m so excited,” Olson continues. “You get to see the Abbott characters in our [FXX] world, so they get to [use] a different tone and words — it’s just a good payoff.”

And she’s not kidding, fans may not believe their ears once they hear how the Abbott faculty talks off-hours from their teaching gig, as well as when they’re overwhelmed with certain emotions…

And it might be a good thing to revisit Abbott Elementary‘s episode before the Always Sunny premiere for the perfect experience, as Abbott co-showrunner Patrick Schumacker says, “If you were to watch those episodes back to back, they’ll kind of feel of a piece.”

Later this season, Always Sunny will be crossing over with another ABC series — sort of — when Frank hilariously joins The Golden Bachelor (alongside guest star and real-life host Jesse Palmer). His rose is more than a little thorny.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Season Premiere, Wednesday, July 9, 9/8c, FXX