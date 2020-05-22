'Tuca & Bertie' Revived for Season 2 at Adult Swim

Netflix's canceled animated comedy Tuca & Bertie is getting new life! On Friday, May 22, Adult Swim announced it would be reviving the critically-acclaimed show.

In a tweet posted to the Adult Swim page, a photo of the titular characters was shared alongside the message, "Let the party begin. A new season of Tuca and Bertie is coming to Adult Swim in 2021. @aliwong @TiffanyHaddish @lisadraws."

Created by Lisa Hanawalt, the animated series follows the day-to-day for two 30-something lady birds living in the same apartment. Funny gals Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong provide the voices for the characters at the center of the action. Haddish and Wong will also be joined by returning costar Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) who portrayed Speckles in the first season.

Let the party begin. A new season of Tuca and Bertie is coming to Adult Swim in 2021. @aliwong @TiffanyHaddish @lisadraws pic.twitter.com/dmR9yUaTMz — adultswim (@adultswim) May 22, 2020

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the second season has been ordered for 10 episodes at the network along with an option for additional seasons. The series was originally canceled by Netflix in July 2019. It's expected to return sometime next year in 2021.

In response to the announcement, Hanawalt shared her excitement via social media, writing, "HAPPY FRIDAY :)))))))))))))))))))))))) TUCA & BERTIE IS COMING BACK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

HAPPY FRIDAY :)))))))))))))))))))))))) TUCA & BERTIE IS COMING BACK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/PoOlzGMd4n — Lisa Hanawalt (@lisadraws) May 22, 2020

The series originally debuted in May 2019. It's not the first show that was canceled at Netflix, only to later be revived elsewhere. One Day at a Time also made the leap to broadcast TV after it was canceled on the streamer following three seasons.

Stay tuned for more details about Tuca & Bertie's return as they become available ahead of its 2021 arrival.

Tuca & Bertie, Season 2, Coming 2021, Adult Swim