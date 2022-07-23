The TV rollout was strong as ever this week — which seems to be a trend this summer — with some series just kicking off while others are edging closer to their finales. Regardless of where they are in their seasons, however, many featured some knock-out pieces of dialogue.

Powerful performances continue to come out of Apple TV+‘s Black Bird, as Taron Egerton‘s Jimmy Keene finally met serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), laying the groundwork to coax a confession out of him. Tensions also ran high on Mars in For All Mankind, as the already shaky alliance between the Soviets and NASA was strained even further. On a lighter note, Tuca & Bertie‘s hilarious one-liners drew out the laughs, and last but not least, Virgin River brought the soapy drama back in full force with its fourth season.

With many series contending for the top show of the summer, which other shows made our “Best Lines” list? Read further to find out.