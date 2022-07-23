Best Lines of the Week (July 15-21): ‘It’s Only 9 p.m., the 9 a.m. of Nights’

TV Insider Staff
Tuca and Bertie in 'Tuca & Bertie'
Adult Swim

The TV rollout was strong as ever this week — which seems to be a trend this summer — with some series just kicking off while others are edging closer to their finales. Regardless of where they are in their seasons, however, many featured some knock-out pieces of dialogue.

Powerful performances continue to come out of Apple TV+‘s Black Bird, as Taron Egerton‘s Jimmy Keene finally met serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), laying the groundwork to coax a confession out of him. Tensions also ran high on Mars in For All Mankind, as the already shaky alliance between the Soviets and NASA was strained even further. On a lighter note, Tuca & Bertie‘s hilarious one-liners drew out the laughs, and last but not least, Virgin River brought the soapy drama back in full force with its fourth season.

With many series contending for the top show of the summer, which other shows made our “Best Lines” list? Read further to find out.

Amy Ryan in Only Murders in the Building
Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jan: “I’m worried about us, Charles. Are we OK?”

Charles: “Are you insane?”

Jan: “You mean like legally? I wish.”

—Charles (Steve Martin) visits his ex-girlfriend and serial killer Jan (Amy Ryan) in prison to get her insight into Bunny’s (Jayne Houdyshell) murder, only to find out that Jan still thinks they’re dating.

Maya Rudolph in Loot
Apple TV+

Loot (Apple TV+)

Molly: “So, can she eat her steak by herself, or do you need to cut it for her?”

Hailey: “Neither. I’m a pescatarian.”

—Molly’s (Maya Rudolph) sarcastic remark to her ex-husband John (Adam Scott) about his girlfriend’s age

Yara Shahidi and Diggy Simmons in Grown-ish Season 5
Freeform

Grown-ish (Freeform)

Aaron: “You never forget that first professor who made an impact, you know.”

Doug: “Actually, I can’t remember the names of any of my professors.”

Zoey: “I’m so glad I am not the only one.”

—Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and Doug (Diggy Simmons) agree after Aaron (Trevor Jackson), who’s now teaching, tries to explain that it’s one of the most important professions.

Kayvan Novak in What We Do In The Shadows
FX

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Nandor: “I decided that to improve my relationship with my fiancée, I need to do some work on myself.”

Guillermo: “Hmm, it couldn’t hurt. Little things like being present or being a good listener.”

Nandor: “Don’t be so stupid, Guillermo. I wish to have the world’s biggest penis.”

—Nandor (Kayvan Novak) to Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), after he decides to make it one of his wishes from the Djinn

Jeanine Mason in Roswell, New Mexico
The CW

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

“It’s like I got signed by an alien rockstar.”

—Liz (Jeanine Mason) reassures Max (Nathan Parsons) that he saved her (even though he almost killed her), showing him the handprint left from his healing powers.

Taron Egerton in Black bird
Apple TV+

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Jimmy: “There’s nothing wrong with me.”

Doctor: “Hence, prison.”

—Jimmy (Taron Egerton) protests after being prescribed an antidepressant in order to blend in with the inmates in his block, who all take medication.

Joel Kinnaman in For All Mankind
Apple TV+

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

Kelly: “Thermal controls are on the fritz and it’s about a million degrees in here.”

Ed: “It sounds like someone regrets not hitching a ride with their old man.”

—Ed (Joel Kinnaman), commander of the Helios ship, teases his daughter Kelly (Cynthy Wu), who went to Mars instead with the NASA crew.

Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge in Virgin River
Netflix

Virgin River (Netflix)

Jack: “Christ, could this day get any worse?”

Mel: “Well, you know, we could be held up at gunpoint again and kidnapped.”

Jack: “Don’t. Don’t even go there.”

Mel: “It’s true. It could be that or I could be pregnant with triplets.”

—After his friend Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) gets stabbed in prison, Jack (Martin Henderson) complains when he finds out his dad, with whom he has a rocky relationship, has arrived in Virgin River.

Tuca and Bertie in 'Tuca & Bertie'
Adult Swim

Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim)

“It’s only 9 p.m., the 9 a.m. of nights.”

—Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) asks best friend Bertie (Ali Wong) to keep hanging out with her. Can’t argue with that logic.

Nathan Fielder in The Rehearsal
HBO Max

The Rehearsal (HBO Max)

“I’d intended the joke to be self-deprecating about my unpredictable bowel movements, but reflecting on it later, I realized he could’ve interpreted it as a criticism that his bathroom is under-equipped.”

Nathan Fielder reflecting on why a potty joke didn’t land and may have hurt his new relationship with the man he’s trying to help.

