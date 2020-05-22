'Hightown': Jackie Turns to Her Therapist for Advice on Her Investigation (VIDEO)

Just because Jackie (Monica Raymund) is in rehab trying to get sober, doesn't mean she isn't ready to kick off her own investigation into the body she found in the Hightown premiere.

As you can see in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek at the Sunday, May 24 episode, she tries to question her therapist, Dr. Larkin (Henny Russell), the moment she walks into the facility, using her law enforcement skills — even though marine investigations are quite different from homicide investigations.

"Do you know a resident named Krista Collins?" Jackie asks, and of course Dr. Larkin tells her she can't discuss other patients. "Even if she's in trouble?" Jackie presses. "I told you about the body on the beach, right? Well, I found something out, like maybe Krista Collins had something to do with it, and I feel like I need to look into that. What do you think?"

Dr. Larkin recommends she call the police. "You're a newly sober alcoholic looking for something to fix on," she warns her patient. Watch the clip above for Jackie's reaction to that comment.

As you can see, Jackie is determined to solve this case, and in a way, she's substituting one addiction for another. "If she's not careful, she's going to find herself deeply entrenched in danger because the people surrounding this murder investigation are heavy hitters," Raymund told TV Insider. "She's got a lot at risk for herself, especially when it comes to trying to uncover some of these clues."

"Her sobriety and her crime-solving skills move together," creator Rebecca Cutter added. "There's some give-and-take there."

Elsewhere in the second episode of the series, "Severely Weatherbeaten," Junior (Shane Harper) is stuck in a position he can't stomach, and Ray (James Badge Dale) begins to connect with his CI Renee (Riley Voelkel) in unprofessional ways.

See Also Monica Raymund Previews Her Gritty Turn in Starz's 'Hightown' The actress goes from saving lives on 'Chicago Fire' to playing a character trying to save her own life on the dark new crime drama.

Hightown, Sundays, 8/7c, Starz