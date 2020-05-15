Monica Raymund Previews Her Gritty Turn in Starz's 'Hightown'

Monica Raymund is becoming quite adept at playing a woman who "can hang with the boys, who's tough and sharp, and can drink guys under the table," as she describes her latest character.

The actress aced it for six seasons on Chicago Fire as EMT Gabby Dawson, and she does it again with Jackie Quiñones, a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent in Provincetown, Massachusetts, on the dark new crime drama Hightown.

Of course, Jackie's job isn't about saving lives (she mostly makes sure fishermen follow the rules) — but she will try to save her own. "She's an alcoholic who wants to make her life better," says Raymund (above, with Mike Pniewski).

Just after she comes across a young woman's body on the beach, a devastating event pushes Jackie toward sobriety. She can't let go of the murder, though. Soon, overcoming her addiction and solving the case — which is linked to the local opioid epidemic — become her twin lodestones.

Hightown, Series Premiere, Sunday, May 17, 8/7c, Starz