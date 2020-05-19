CBS Fall 2020 Schedule: 'B Positive' & 'The Equalizer' Join 23 Returning Shows

CBS is being very optimistic about the future.

The network released its 2020-2021 lineup, and it plans to have 23 returning shows and two new ones (B Positive and The Equalizer) on its fall schedule. Clarice is set to join the lineup later in the season, along with the returning S.W.A.T. and Undercover Boss. CBS will also be the home of Super Bowl LV on February 7, 2021.

"We're excited to come off another season as America's Most Watched Network and, despite the obvious challenges around us, put together another winning lineup," Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said. "Next season, we'll have five breakout returning freshman series and three compelling new shows placed into a schedule with the incredible stability for which CBS is so well known. Couple that with our broadcast of Super Bowl LV next February, and CBS is simply loaded with a lineup that will clearly appeal to both our advertising partners and our loyal viewers."

Most of the lineup remains intact from last season. Check out CBS' fall schedule below.

Mondays

8:00 pm: The Neighborhood

8:30 pm: Bob Hearts Abishola

9:00 pm: All Rise

10:00 pm: Bull

Tuesdays

8:00 pm: NCIS

9:00 pm: FBI

10:00 pm: FBI: Most Wanted

Wednesdays

8:00 pm: Survivor

9:00 pm: The Amazing Race

10:00 pm: SEAL Team

Thursdays

8:00 pm: Young Sheldon

8:30 pm: B Positive

9:00 pm: Mom

9:30 pm: The Unicorn

10:00 pm: Evil

Fridays

8:00 pm: MacGyver

9:00 pm: Magnum P.I.

10:00 pm: Blue Bloods

Saturdays

8:00 pm: Crimetime Saturday (encores of dramas)

10:00 pm: 48 Hours

Sundays

7:00 pm: 60 Minutes

8:00 pm: The Equalizer

9:00 pm: NCIS: Los Angeles

10:00 pm: NCIS: New Orleans