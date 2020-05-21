'Teen Wolf' Cast Celebrates 9th Anniversary to Kick Off 'MTV Reunions'

Ready for some howling good news?

MTV is launching the new digital series "MTV Reunions" — bringing together casts from TV's most memorable shows to raise money for charity — with the cast and creator of its series Teen Wolf. Tune in for the virtual reunion, hosted by MTV News' Josh Horowitz, on Friday, June 5, at 12/11c on the MTV YouTube channel and across MTV News, MTV brand, MTV Vault and the show's social media accounts. This reunion, timed to the show's ninth anniversary, will benefit the First Responders First charity.

Series stars Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, Ian Bohen, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, Arden Cho, Cody Christian, Shelley Hennig, Dylan O'Brien, Melissa Ponzio, Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, and Dylan Sprayberry and creator Jeff Davis will reflect on the show's most memorable moments and filming, as well as reveal how they're coping from home.

The series premiered on June 5, 2011, and followed Posey's Scott McCall after he was bitten by a werewolf, and his relationships with his friends and family. The supernatural drama ran six seasons.

This virtual reunion coincides with the network's #AloneTogether campaign, which educates young people on the importance of social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Teen Wolf Reunion, Friday, June 5, 12/11c, MTV YouTube and social media challenges