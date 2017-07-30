The Cast of 'Teen Wolf' Share Stories About Their Emotional Last Days on Set

All good things must come to an end. MTV's supernatural drama, Teen Wolf, begins airing its final ten episodes on Sunday, July 30. But before the McCall pack heads off for college, though, TV Insider had the chance to chat with stars Tyler Posey (Scott McCall), Khylin Rhambo (Mason Hewitt) and Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate) at San Diego Comic-Con.

When asked what their hopes for their characters were, series star Tyler Posey talks about how he never wants to fully close the door on his character, Scott, "just in the hopes of him coming back down the line." As it was recently announced that Teen Wolf will continue in the form of a podcast with a potential reboot in the future, there's a possibility True Alpha could return one day.



But before fans can welcome back an old favorite, they must first say goodbye, as does the cast. "The days leading up to the last day ... were way more emotional than the last day," Posey says. "I was getting a little choked up," he admits.

The final season of Teen Wolf will once again pit Scott and his friends against hunters of the supernatural, allowing them to find out just how monstrous humans can be. Fan favorites Charlie Carver, Colton Haynes, and Tyler Hoechlin are returning to Beacon Hills for the final fight.

"This is [an ending] that I think the fans will be very, very happy with," Hennig confidently shared.

Check out the interview below:

Teen Wolf, Season 6B Premiere, Sunday, July 30, 8/7c, MTV