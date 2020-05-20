Stay Cool With MeTV's Full 'The Summer of Me' Schedule

MeTV will offer more memorable characters, storylines and fun for the summer with its launch of The Summer of Me which kicks off on May 31.

The summer event features comedy classics Happy Days and Laverne & Shirley, along with theme weeks of The Brady Bunch, new original episodes of Collector’s Call, and late-night blocks of The Twilight Zone and The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, alongside the always-popular series of The Flintstones, The Beverly Hillbillies, I Love Lucy, Leave it to Beaver and so many more.

Thematic episodes of The Brady Bunch Brunch will celebrate the best, most iconic and heartwarming stories. Weekly themes include famous sports stars, family vacations, road trips, musical sing-alongs and life lessons, along with tributes dedicated to each character’s most memorable moments, from “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia” to “Johnny Bravo” to “porkchops and applesauce” and beyond.

The summer fun continues with the Happy Days gang – Ritchie, Ralph, Potsie, Fonzie, Mrs. C. and all the rest – joining the MeTV weeknight lineup (Monday-Friday, 6:30pm ET/PT), following The Flintstones. Comfortable and nostalgic TV has never been more in demand, making now the perfect time for the beloved Cunningham family to greet America every night at dinnertime.

And on Sundays, MeTV will triple the family fun with a 3-hour comedy wave, pairing Happy Days with its popular spin-off series Laverne & Shirley from 2pm-5pm ET/PT.

New episodes of MeTV’s original series Collector’s Call, hosted by Lisa Whelchel, will also continue airing Sunday nights (9:30pm ET/PT) with featured collections for Pac-Man, board games, The Beatles, I Love Lucy, bicycles and more. Starting Sunday, July 12, Collector’s Call will move to 10pm ET/PT.

Late night viewers will be treated to the hour-long episodes of The Twilight Zone on Sundays and The Alfred Hitchcock Hour six nights a week. And last but not least, rarely-seen sci-fi series, The Powers of Matthew Star, will join the early Sunday morning lineup.

See below for the complete schedule.

The Summer of Me Lineup on MeTV Network

Sundays beginning May 31st

12p-2p ET: The Brady Bunch Themed Weeks (see attached schedule for themes and episode information)

12a ET: The Twilight Zone (hour-long episodes)

1a ET: The Alfred Hitchcock Hour

Weeknights beginning Monday, June 1st

6:30p ET: Happy Days

1a ET: The Alfred Hitchcock Hour

Sundays beginning June 7th

6a ET: The Powers of Matthew Star

2p & 2:30p ET: Happy Days

3p & 3:30p ET: Laverne & Shirley

4p & 4:30p ET: Happy Days

5p & 5:30p ET: Mama’s Family