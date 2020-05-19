Watch 'The Voice' Finalists Perform – Who Should Win? (VIDEO)

The Voice's final performance night ahead of the Season 18 finale results show aired last night on NBC allowing the remaining finalists a chance to make a case for themselves before voting closed.

Observed by coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton along with host Carson Daly, the hopeful Top 5 put their best vocals on display, performing one original song and one cover each as well as teaming up for a group performance of Collective Soul's "Shine."

With a members from each team remaining, it's anyone's guess who will take home the top prize. Will Blake edge the competition out with two contestants still in the running or will newbie Nick go for the win with his team member Thunderstorm Artis? Only tuning in Tuesday, May 19, will give fans answers.

Until then, viewers were treated to some great performances as Artis performed Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World" along with his original tune, "Sedona." Team Blake's Todd Tilghman took on MercyMe's "I Can Only Imagine" along with his original "Long Way Home," and Toneisha Harris performed "Faithfully," as well as her original, "My Superhero."

Team Kelly's Micah Iverson offered up his rendition of Snow Patrol's "Chasing Cars" and his original "Butterflies." And Team Legend's CammWess presented Prince's "Purple Rain" alongside his official original "Save it for Tomorrow."

Below, check out their best performances from the night and let us know who you want to see win the competition ahead of tonight's finale.

Thunderstorm Artis performs "What a Wonderful World"

Todd Tilghman sings "I Can Only Imagine"

Toneisha Harris performs "Faithfully"

Micah Iverson sings "Chasing Cars"

CammWess performs "Purple Rain"

The Voice, Season 18 finale, Tuesday, May 19, 8/7c, NBC