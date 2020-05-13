'The Voice' Top 5: Who Should Win? Who Will Win? (POLL)

The Voice's Top 9 was narrowed down to a Top 5 during the May 12 broadcast as four hopefuls' road to the finale ended.

In the results episode, one member from each team — Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton — was declared safe, leaving the five remaining contestants to battle it out for the Wildcard Instant Save. Among the first four singers safe were Team Kelly's Micah Iverson, Team Legend's CammWess, Team Nick's Thunderstorm Artis, and Team Blake's Todd Tilghman.

This left Team Kelly's Megan Danielle, Team Legend's Zan Fiskum, Team Nick's Allegra Miles and Team Blake's contestants Joanna Serenko and Toneisha Harris to battle it out. Each of them was able to perform one last time before the Wildcard Save was decided.

Luckily for Toneisha Harris, her rendition of Minnie Riperton's "Lovin' You" was dazzling enough to keep her in the running for Season 18's top prize. The coaches praised her high notes and were blown away with the talent displayed (check out the performance for yourself below).

Considering the remaining hopefuls, we want to know who you think should win The Voice Season 18. Let us know in the poll below and sound off in the comments who you think actually will win.

