'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17: Should Owen Forgive Teddy? (POLL)

Will there be a Grey's Anatomy wedding in Season 17? Right now, we don't even know if the bride and groom are together.

As Season 16 came to an end, Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) were pretty close to a happily ever after: raising kids together and about to get married. However, Teddy was also having an affair with her ex-boyfriend Tom (Greg Germann) in the midst of planning a wedding with someone else. In fact, the day of the ceremony, she slept with Tom in his office — and Owen heard it all via voicemail (in the middle of a surgery!) after Teddy accidentally called him. Owen postponed the wedding (ostensibly for work), but was that the beginning of the end of his relationship with Teddy?

Unfortunately, Raver's appearance in the Station 19 finale didn't offer any clues as to the couple's status. (But Teddy had to know by that point that Owen knew, right?) The doctor witnessed Maya (Danielle Savre) pleading with Carina (Stefania Spampinato) to take her back after the firefighter had cheated (with Jack). Teddy urged Carina to forgive Maya, and she did. But will there be the same kind of happiness for Teddy and Owen going forward?

Unfortunately, that scene didn't hold any clues. "You couldn't tell whether [Teddy] had been forgiven or not," showrunner Krista Vernoff noted to TVLine. "You could tell that she cared deeply about the subject, but you didn't know what had happened in her own life since" the Grey's finale. Vernoff had previously revealed that some Grey's-related things had been removed from the end of the spinoff's third season; the medical drama finished four episodes short of its planned season, due to the coronavirus pandemic. We'll have to wait until Season 17 to see how that love triangle is resolved (if it is).

At the end of Season 16, Teddy had been insistent with Tom that she was saying goodbye to him and staying with Owen. She did, after all, get ready for the wedding and was going to go through with it (assuming she didn't say "I don't" instead of "I do") if her fiancé had shown up. Would she have come clean with Owen herself if given the chance? We'll never know, just like we'll never know if that would've changed his reaction to finding out about the affair.

However, Owen and Teddy have been through quite a bit and it took them years to get together after their time in the army together (as she was giving birth to their baby). This could end up just being another obstacle in their way, and he may very well forgive her. (Plus, he himself hasn't always been faithful in a relationship; just look back at his marriage to Cristina.)

But that doesn't change the fact that she did cheat and did keep going back to Tom. Who's to say that would have stopped even if Owen hadn't found out and the wedding had gone on as planned? Obviously something keeps pulling her back to Tom, and if the other doctor remains at the hospital next season, what could happen when the two continue to cross paths? Will seeing Tom just remind Owen every single time of what he heard in that voicemail?

Assuming that Teddy and Owen have a mature conversation about the cheating, their relationship, and what could come next — and her affair with Tom truly is over — should he forgive her? Vote in the poll below.

