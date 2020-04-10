Why 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Should Watch the Last 2 Episodes of 'Station 19' Season 3

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 16 finale of Grey's Anatomy, "Put on a Happy Face."]

Grey's Anatomy may have ended Season 16 early, but that's not exactly it for that world.

As this season has shown, there has been quite a bit of crossover between Grey's and Station 19. Patients have been carried over between shows, characters have stopped by the station and the hospital, and we've seen multiple romances — of varying levels of success — across the shows. Jackson (Jesse Williams) is working in the PRT with Ben (Jason George), and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) even joined them via video Thursday.

And that will continue. Station 19's season isn't over yet; it did finish filming all 16 episodes. "Many of our Grey's characters are in Episodes 15 or 16," showrunner Krista Vernoff told Deadline.

And fans who tune in to those episodes "will probably have a feeling of some of what we had planned for [the original Grey's finale]," she revealed to TVLine. However, not everything that was originally slated for those Station 19 episodes will be kept; some of the material related to Grey's is going to be removed due to plans to include some storylines next season. (Both shows have already been renewed.)

Episode 21 of Grey's Anatomy Season 16 did end with several season finale-worthy cliffhangers. Perhaps some of the resolution for them might have been at least suggested in those Station 19 episodes and that's what we won't see. (That could have included an update about Teddy and Owen's relationship status, given that he postponed their wedding after learning in a terrible way that she's been cheating with Tom.)

Still, there's plenty we could still get, like more of Jackson — and others, even possibly like Maggie did — working in the PRT. Patients could be dropped off at the hospital and we just don't learn what happened to them over on Grey's like we did earlier in the season.

