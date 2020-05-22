Thursday TV Ratings: 'Millionaire,' 'Celebrity Escape Room' & 'Holey Moley' Tie

With most scripted fare in reruns on Thursday's primetime broadcast schedule, reality game shows took over the night, as well as NBC's annual Red Nose Day celebration. In total viewers, ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? took the lead with nearly 6 million viewers thanks to a rerun of CBS' Young Sheldon close behind with 5.46 million viewers.

However, in the 18-49 demographic, a .8 rating went to Millionaire, NBC's Red Nose Day special Celebrity Escape Room, and the season premiere of ABC's Holey Moley for a three way tie. In the 10 o'clock hour, ABC's To Tell The Truth won the hour in both the demo and total viewers.

See Also Ben Stiller Reveals Who Surprised Him Most During 'Celebrity Escape Room' Stiller joins Adam Scott, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow for the 'high-stress' Red Nose Day special, helmed by maniacal Game Master Jack Black.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, May 21, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):